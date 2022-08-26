Jacksonville State punter Jack Dawson is set to play at the Gamecocks’ season opener in Montgomery this Saturday amid sexual assault allegations from former Troy University teammate.
Former teammate of Dawson at Troy filed a lawsuit against that university, Dawson, Jamaal Smith, Brian Blackmon and Chip Lindsey with Title IX related claims. Collectively the coaches were accused of violating the Equal Protection Clause (sexual assault and gender/sex discrimination), substantive due process (bodily integrity), negligence, recklessness and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Dawson is accused of intentional infliction of emotional distress, battery and recklessness. Troy is accused of violating Title IX, an amendment in the Educational Amendments of 1972 stating that nobody should be discriminated against based on sex.
The lawsuit and its allegations were first reported publicly by CBS 42 on Monday.
According to the lawsuit filed in July, the plaintiff is accusing Dawson of multiple accounts of bullying and sexual assault including, but not limited to damage to personal property, as well as verbal and physical abuse. According to Troy University Police Reports, Dawson damaged the plaintiff’s windshield, this is backed up in the lawsuit.
There is evidence of Dawson urinating on the plaintiff's car via Snapchat video. Dawson also is alleged to have used homophobic slurs towards the plaintiff, according to the lawsuit.
Troy UPD responded to the alleged verbal harassment on the football field in October 2020.
As far as the physical abuse, the plaintiff alleges he received substantial injuries due to his abuse, including what he described as rectal bleeding for five months. These accounts violate Troy’s definition of sexual discrimination on their Title IX webpage.
Troy University Senior Director of Communications Matt Clower denied all allegations in a release to The Chanticleer via an email on Friday afternoon.
“Troy University denies all allegations contained in this lawsuit and will vigorously defend itself in court,” he said. “Troy University is committed to providing students a safe environment with support and resources for all students impacted by harassment. Consistent with University policy, we will not have further comments on this pending litigation.”
JSU president Don Killingsworth referred questions to athletic director Greg Seitz, who subsequently referred questions to general university counsel Greg Harley. Harley declined to comment.
Lindsey, former head coach at Troy, and Blackmon, former special teams coordinator at Troy, are both employed at the University of Central Florida in coordinator roles. Lindsey serves as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach while Blackmon serves as special teams coordinator and tight ends coach.
UCF’s athletic department declined to comment in an email to The Chanticleer on Thursday.
Smith, former director of player development and now chief of staff for Troy Football, has not responded to requests for comment. As chief of staff, he is responsible for assisting players in all aspects of campus life as well as maintaining the culture and discipline of the program, according to his bio at the team’s website.
In his weekly press conference on Tuesday, JSU head coach Rich Rodriguez said that the school was aware of the situation and will wait until more facts come out about the case.
"Obviously, something happened a few years ago," Rodriguez said during Tuesday’s press conference. "Our school is aware of the situation. Our staff is aware. His family is aware. I would just say, let's not rush to judgment. Let all the facts get out. Let's let the process go before we pass judgment. That's all my comments about that."
Mary Ellen Bates, Dawson’s lawyer, said in a brief phone interview on Friday that one of the reasons the Dawson family chose her to take on this case is because of previous success with a similar case in 2013 involving an international student-athlete on the University of Alabama in Huntsville’s hockey team. She did not disclose any other information regarding the case.
“I did a Title IX case representing the plaintiff against UAH, and that is how the family found me,” Bates said. “It got a good deal of press coverage several years ago.”
The hockey player, Lasse Uusivirta, left the country and was removed from UAH’s roster after a losing season. He continues to play hockey, playing professionally in the Alps Hockey League in Italy.
Dawson turned himself in on Monday to face the warrants, each for misdemeanor assault in the third degree, according to this article by USA Today.