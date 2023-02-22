A municipal judge in Troy, Alabama, found Jacksonville State punter Jack Dawson not guilty for the three misdemeanor assault charges filed by his former Troy University Football teammate on Jan. 13.
Dawson had three outstanding warrants from 2020 regarding three separate accounts of physical assault. He turned himself in to Troy police in August after the original reporting of the situation by Lee Hedgepath of CBS 42.
Originally, the lawsuit by the complainant included Troy University, football coaches Jamaal Smith, Brian Blackmon and Chip Lindsey. According to court records, the university and coaches were dismissed from the lawsuit in December.
Dawson’s attorney, Mary-Ellen Bates, said she filed for “youthful offender” status in order to seal the records after the trial, which is why the announcement of his innocence came a month late.
“In order to release the acquittal we had to have the judge's permission,” Bates wrote in an email.
The trial regarding the lawsuit is set for March 18, 2024, in Montgomery.
Efforts to reach the complainant’s attorneys were not immediately successful, but their response will be available as soon as possible.