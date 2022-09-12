Vice President of Student Affairs, Terry Casey, said that he is working with other departments to make sure every student has a place to stay.
In an effort to provide more housing for students among one of the largest freshman classes, the university reallocated beds on campus so there are less requirements for who can live where. Logan and Patterson Halls, previously all female and all male respectively, are now co-ed. Additionally, Sparkman Hall, previously only upperclassmen, is now available to freshmen, Casey said. There are also 10 rooms available at Long Leaf Lodge and 16 at Daugette Hall.
“That way, we have more flexibility in who we can put in what room,” he said.
Despite their best efforts, the university still has to turn to the Hampton Inn and University Inn to house students. As of Thursday, there are 40 students that live at the Hampton Inn and about 10 students that live at University Inn, according to Casey.
These students are not housed in the hotels for the whole year, he said. As the normal withdrawals from the beginning of the semester happen, Casey said those placed at the hotels are moved into the first available room.
“Right now we are working through our eviction process. So people that don’t pay their payment or don’t pay for their housing, will lose their assignment, or students that didn’t enroll or that have already withdrawn,” Caser said.
Students placed at the hotels are paying the lowest university housing rate, $2,000 per semester, even though they most likely will be moved back on campus before the semester is over, according to Casey.
In regards to how much it costs the university, Casey said the investment is worth it.
“While it is a little bit of an investment for us, our return on investment is higher because we’re able to keep those students enrolled,” he said.
In order to combat placing students in hotels, the university will have a new residence hall move-in ready by the fall 2024 semester. It will be in the North Village, behind Sparkman Hall and have about 500 beds. The dorm will be a hybrid between Meehan Hall and Patterson Hall in that there will be four beds and two bathrooms, but only two bedrooms.
In order to avoid housing issues for next year, Casey is hopeful that the selection process will happen earlier. His thought is to only allow returning students that are registered for classes and incoming students that are signed up for orientation choose a room.
“We’re working on new policies and procedures so that we can assign students more efficiently. There is also a new software system that helps us with the time it takes to assign a student,” he said.