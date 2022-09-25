JSU reported its largest ever freshman class at 1,941 students on Tuesday, according to Jessica Wiggins, Associate Vice President of Enrollment Management.
In 2021, the University reported its largest-ever enrollment, at 9,540 students for the fall term, and its largest-ever freshmen class at 1,818. Beginning fall 2022 another big freshman class has arrived which brings the student body total to 9,633, according to JSU’s social media.
With JSU’s 2021 housing shortage (more information here), they accepted more students this year. Admissions accepted 9,888 first-time freshmen for fall 2022, according to Messer.
When asked if JSU would be prepared for another housing shortage, Brooke Lyon, the Director of Housing Operations said they would be to the best of their ability.
“Our housing occupancy was higher in 2022 than 2021. Our demand was higher for the second year in a row, and we have added more housing options to meet the demand to the best of our ability,” Lyon said via email.
Current students are adapting to the overflow of the student body. Housing made a decision to change three of the dormitories on campus. Logan Hall (all female) and Patterson Hall (all male) are now Co-ed. Lastly, Sparkman Hall, originally upperclassmen, is now available to freshmen.
When asked why the university decides to accept more students than there’s space for, Emily Messer, Vice President of Enrollment Management, said people are interested to come here.
“JSU received the most applications for admission from first time freshmen ever in school history which confirms that more students are interested in attending JSU,” Messer responded via email.
As years continue, JSU could experience yet another surge in their enrollment. JSU could have an even larger freshman class next year, according to Wiggins. The admissions office received 10,522 first-time freshman applications for fall 2021. This was less than what was received for the 2022 school year,12,604, according to statistics provided by Wiggins.
With the university gaining more attention, it makes way for more problems to arise. However, when asked if JSU would be prepared to seat all freshmen in their needed courses, Emily Messer said they were.
“All departments worked diligently over the summer to prepare for this record freshman class including adding additional courses and providing additional housing options,” Messer said.
JSU continues to improve spacing for their record enrollments. For future enrollment surges, the university should be overly prepared because of the work put in from university departments, according to Messer. Students like Brynn Willis, first year nursing major, are comforted by knowing the university is working so hard to help.
“I feel like there is enough space for me on campus, everyone here is friendly which has made my time here so far a great experience!” said Willis.