Incumbent Keyonna Lovett, Student Government Association Vice President of Public Relations, won the 2023 general election unopposed.
According to the JSU student handbook, the Vice President of Public Relations coordinates the publicity for the SGA, designs printed material and performs duties of the president when needed.
Why are you running for VPSS?
Lovett said that she already has a lot of knowledge as an SGA member.
“I was already in a position,” Lovett said. “I know the job.”
Lovett also said she loves what she does as a member of the SGA and loves helping students with college and creating bonds that will last a lifetime.
What are your plans if you are elected?
Lovett said that as the Vice President of Public Relations, her main goals are to make students feel welcome in the SGA office and to increase the social media following to 10,000 followers.
She said that she would strive to keep open communication between students and their respective provosts and deans, as well as fraternities and sororities.
Is there anything else you would like the student body to know?
Lovett said that JSU has helped her grow professionally. She also made note to thank the faculty and student body for her success.
“The students are the main reason I’m here now,” Lovett said. “Without their help, I wouldn’t be the person I am today.”