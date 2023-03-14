The JSU International House partnered with the Rotary Club of Calhoun County to provide this event, which featured foods prepared by the international students and faculty on JSU’s campus.
Jonathan Summerlin, JSU recruitment events coordinator, said the preparation for this event took some time.
“They’ve been planning this for about a month, and setting up took about three days," Summerlin said.
With 25 dishes to go through, Summerlin said his personal favorite had to be the Moussaka from the Balkan culture.
“The dish from Montenegro that was a beef and potato mix with sauce was amazing, super good, I would call it my personal favorite today," Summerlin said.
This traditional Balkan dish was made by international student Kristijan Kapisoda who said the two hour preparation of his food was worth it to share his culture.
“It took around two hours to make my dish and I felt really happy that I could enable people to get a taste of our Balkan culture, " Kapisoda said.
The Tasters Fair provided several other dishes for everyone to try such as Tteokbokki, a dish from South Korea; Delicia de Pina, a dessert from Costa Rica; and a Bahamian Curry dish.
There were many JSU students who experienced the fair. Sarah Staunch, International student, took time from her day to help serve at the fair.
“I’m just here to help serve, but the dish in front of me took about two hours to prepare to my knowledge. I know other people who worked on their dishes all day, " Staunch said.
Other students like Ashanthe Gathers got to enjoy the food from around the world, with her personal favorites being the Bahamian Curry and Delicia de Piña.
“My experience today was really fun, I got to see how other cultures eat and how different they are from the foods in the U.S. My favorites were the Bahamian Curry and the dessert from Costa Rica," Gathers said.
Neil Claire, International student, was the student behind making the delicious Bahamian Curry many people enjoyed.
“It took two hours to prepare my food, it was a good experience because I love to serve and I love to spread my culture,” Claire said.
In addition to eating around the world, guests had the opportunity to support the International Student Organization, who held a silent auction featuring different artifacts and souvenirs around the globe.
Summerlin said the event wasn’t only an amazing opportunity for people to get a taste around the world, but a friendly competition between each country to see which dish was a fan favorite.
“First, second, and third place gets a gift card to congratulate them on their win,” Summerlin said.