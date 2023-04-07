Two current Student Government Association senators, Matthew Hood and Kaitlyn Letson, are running for the executive officer position of Vice President of the Student Senate; elections will be held via CampusGroups on Tuesday.
According to the Jacksonville State University student handbook, the responsibilities of VPSS are to fill senate vacancies through their term, cast a tie-breaking vote, appoint committee chair and members, as well as many other duties.
Why are you running for VPSS?
Matthew Hood said he is the most qualified candidate for VPSS because he holds himself accountable to students and he is on two senate committees. Hood is the chairman of the SGA Senate Committee and is on the Collegiate Legislature committee, according to his biography on the SGA website.
“I believe I am one of the only major candidates right now that holds themselves accountable to the students directly,” he said.
Kaitlyn Letson, current member of the Collegiate Legislature committee, said she is running for VPSS because she wants to make more broad changes on Jacksonville State University’s campus. She said she wants to make the communication paths clearer between both the senate and students, and senators to faculty.
“I want to fix some of the things I’ve seen as a senator that have made it more difficult for me to communicate with students,” she said.
Why should JSU students vote for you?
Hood thinks that students should vote for him because he would keep the senate accountable to students. He also wants to increase student involvement in the senate.
“I have been to every senate meeting in the past two years, and there’s only been one senate meeting where we had people show up,” he said. “It was the meeting where we went over the resolution about the trans housing situation.”
Letson thinks JSU students should vote for her because she thinks she can represent the student body unbiasedly. She believes she has better communication skills than Hood. She also said she would excel more as VPSS over a senator, while Hood excels as a senator.
“I think I’ve done my best as a student senator to advocate for everyone, not just people I agree with, but everyone as a whole,” she said. “He is a great senator, but I think that is where he excels.”
What are your plans if you are elected?
If elected, Hood would keep senators accountable in their professionalism as well as raise the standard for senators. He also said that he would reach out to students and student organizations more.
“I want to make sure that they remain as professional as possible,” he said in regard to the senator's professionalism.
If elected, Letson would establish clear communication paths and facilitate more efficient change within the senate.
“I would like to establish clear communication pathways,” she said. “Whether it be through emails or social media.”
Is there anything else you would like the student body to know?
Hood, the junior history and political science major is, or has been, involved in eight organizations, including Freshman Forum, the two senate committees, College Republicans, Reserve Officers' Training Corps and the Marching Southerners, according to his bio. Hood wants the student body to know that he will keep his campaign promises and will “recognize your struggle.”
“If students vote for me, it’s a vote for somebody that’s been in your shoes before,” he said.
Letson, the junior criminal justice major is, or has been, involved in nine organizations, including student senate, Delta Zeta, Lambda Sigma and the political science debate team, according to the SGA website. She said she thinks that whoever wins the executive officer positions will do an amazing job.
“I think whoever gets it will do a great job,” she said. “Both of us are qualified, but I think I will be more cooperative with students.”