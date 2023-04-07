The Student Government Association’s executive officer elections will take place on Tuesday, April 11 from 12 a.m. to 4 p.m. One of the positions being elected is Vice President of Student Activities (VPSA). According to the JSU website, the VPSA serves as president of the Student Activities Council and is responsible for recruiting entertainment and programming events.
This year the candidates for VPSA are De’Onta Bush and Jaheim Hankins. The Chanticleer posed a series of questions to each candidate earlier this week.
Why are you running for VPSA?
Bush said that he is running for VPSA because he has been involved with the Student Activities Council since freshman year, and he would like to see the position have more personal connections with the students.
“I really want to get the students’ voices on what they want to bring to campus,” Bush said.
Hankins, who went to a community college before coming to JSU, said that during that time he would plan activities such as water balloon fights, boxing matches, and paint wars.
“I’ve got experience throwing events and including everybody, so I just feel like I’m the perfect candidate,” Hankins said.
Why should JSU students vote for you?
Bush feels that students should vote for him because he is friendly, he has been around the position enough to know what it entails, and he has already had a hand in events that have been a hit on campus, including the Gamecock Gala and the silent headphone party.
“I feel like I have ideas that I have brought to campus that people love to come to them, they become staples in the school year, and so I feel like if you want more events like that, if you want more clarity on like how these positions work or like how you can get involved with these positions, vote for me,” Bush said.
Hankins said that he is the ideal candidate because he came from a diverse background and has experience with different cultures.
“I just feel like I’m the people’s choice because I’m multi-cultured, still working a full-time job, still keeping the grades good, so I just feel I’m really the people’s candidate because I’m going to talk to different people on campus and see what more events they would like to see,” Hankins said.
What are your plans if you are elected?
Bush said that he would like to bring back events like barbeque and chili cook offs that have not been ideal for the past few years because of COVID-19.
“I feel like that would be a lot of fun. People would come out to it and engage in it,” Bush said. “I would like to get that off of the ground at least. It probably would be very small, but I want to turn it into something large,” Bush said.
While Hankins said he wants to see what the students want to see before making any definite plans, he likes the educational events the International House has been hosting and would like to try to coordinate an event with them.
“It’s all about just trying to include everybody, because I want everybody to come out to the events. I don’t want it to feel like it’s got to be this group or this group,” Hankins said. “You might come out to have fun, but you’re also going to learn. I mean that’s what we are in college for. That’s what we’re paying for. We’re paying to have fun and education.”
Is there anything you would like to add?
Bush is a junior majoring in communications and has been very involved on campus. Bush wanted to remind the student body to give their opinions about what events they like and want to participate in.
“I want students to know that, you know, they have the voice that is really in charge of how the campus is run,” Bush said.
Hankins is a criminal justice major in his junior year. During his time at JSU he has been involved in the Black Student Union and NAACP.
To learn more about the candidates, visit SGA Elections Candidates, or attend the speeches and debates that will take place April 10 at 6 p.m.