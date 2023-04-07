The Student Government Association’s executive officer elections will take place on Tuesday, April 11 from 12 a.m. to 4 p.m. One of the positions being elected is Vice President of Organizational Affairs (VPOA). According to the JSU website, the VPOA serves as president of the Organizational Council and is responsible for managing the SGA budget.
This year there are four candidates for VPOA: Christina DeSherlia, Tanaya Fairbanks, Jayde Garretson, and Laura Grayce Stargell. The Chanticleer posed a series of questions to each candidate earlier this week.
Why are you running for VPOA?
DeSherlia said that she is running for VPOA because she has been very active at JSU since she was a freshman, but she soon realized that different organizations on campus do not get the same amount of publicity.
“If I become VPOA, big and small organizations can all be on an equal playing field and all get the same amount of publicity,” DeSherlia said.
Fairbanks said that she has watched the current VPOA manage organizational council meetings and she wants to be a voice for the organizations, no matter how small.
“One thing I’m big on is advocacy, and I want the smaller organizations to feel like they have just as much of a voice as the bigger organizations on campus,” Fairbanks said. “I would kind of like to be the bridge between those smaller organizations and those big organizations so we can meet in the middle.”
Garretson, who has been very involved on campus since she came as a freshman, said that she wants to advocate for incoming freshmen who want to get involved but feel like they do not have a place.
“We have over 120 organizations, like student-run organizations, and there are still some students who feel like there’s not a place for them, so I want to make sure that there is a place for them and that they stay involved throughout their time at JSU until they graduate,” Garretson said.
Stargell said that she is running for VPOA because she has experience in the student senate and has held the position of committee chair for the organizational affairs committee, and that the position would help her in the long run.
“What I’m wanting to go into, I’ll be working with a lot of organizations, and I think doing this will help prepare me for doing that,” Stargell said.
Why should JSU students vote for you?
Since DeSherlia has lived in the International House and is also from out of state (Las Vegas, Nevada), she feels she can connect and relate to many different students on campus.
“I feel like I understand the student body enough to help them become a part of many organizations,” DeSherlia said.
Fairbanks said that she is a very open person, and she wants people to feel comfortable to come and talk to her about whatever issues they may have.
“I want people to feel like they can come talk to me and that I will listen, and I will record what they are saying, and I will take it to somebody who has authority,” Fairbanks said.
Garretson said that students should vote for her because she has been very involved on campus herself, as she works on campus and has been an ambassador and in Freshmen Forum, and has participated in other organizations.
“I feel like for someone to be the Vice President of Organizational Affairs they need to be very involved on campus and with the student body,” Garretson said.
Stargell said that students should vote for her because of her experience in student senate and working with the current VPOA.
“I already know a lot of the ways of how things go, and I work in the Dean of Students office, so I’m used to being in that environment already,” Stargell said.
What are your plans if you are elected?
If elected, DeSherlia wants to focus on making sure all organizations remain fair- among each other and within themselves. She also mentioned starting more organizations and helping the small organizations grow.
“I want to make sure all organizations have a fair game of publicizing their activities, as well as just making sure there is no isolation of who can and can’t join,” DeSherlia said.
Fairbanks said that she would like to have more banquet-style events, as well as more opportunities for smaller organizations to showcase what they have to offer.
“Most people don’t know this, but there are clubs that are centered around your major and they’re kind of hard to find, and I want to make it to where that’s not a problem anymore,” Fairbanks said.
Garretson said that she would like to see more organizations set up booths at accepted student days and preview days so that the students see what JSU has to offer outside of classes.
“Coming to school isn’t just about going to class. It’s about getting out there, having something to do, meeting new people, making new connections, and I want to see more organizations advocating for themselves,” Garretson said.
Stargell said she would like to see more of our organizations start working together on campus, as well as more organizations partner with departments and services on campus to help and promote each other. She used Active Minds’ partnership with the Gamecock Market for an example.
“A lot of people don’t really know about the services that JSU does offer, but they know about our organizations on campus,” Stargell said.
Is there anything you would like to add?
DeSherlia is a junior majoring in criminal justice and sociology. She has been involved in several organizations including Freshman Forum, International Student Organization, Student Activities Council and others.
Fairbanks is a sophomore majoring in elementary education who has also been involved in several organizations including SGA Student Senator, Social Activities Chair, JSU Collegiate Legislature Delegate and more. She said that she is excited for elections and that her opponents are all good people, so whatever happens, the position is going to be in great hands.
“I wish everybody, even the people that aren’t running in my position, the best of luck,” Fairbanks said.
Garretson is a sophomore majoring in Psychology. She has been a JSU Ambassador, a member of Freshman Forum and a Future Member of ASSP.
Stargell is a senior majoring in forensic investigation. During her time at JSU she has been involved in several organizations including Lambda Alpha Epsilon, the National Society of Collegiate Scholars, Tau Sigma National Honor Society and others.
To learn more about the candidates, visit SGA Elections Candidates, or attend the speeches and debates that will take place April 10 at 6 p.m.