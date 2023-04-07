Two juniors, Garen Ingle Mullen and Tierra Thatch, are running for the Student Government Association executive officer position of President; elections will be held via CamupsGroups on Tuesday.
According to page 25 of Jacksonville State University’s student handbook, the responsibilities of SGA President consist of managing the executive branch of the SGA, appoint a Presidential Cabinet, serve as an ex-officio member of the board of trustees, as well as many other duties.
Why are you running for SGA President?
Mullen said he is running for SGA President because he feels called by God to do so. He referenced a Bible verse, Isaiah 6:8, in his response saying that he is called to lead. He said is willing to put the JSU student body above himself to serve.
“I’ll go for those who can’t go before themselves,” he said.
Thatch, current SGA Vice President of Student Activities, believes she has made a big difference as VPSA, but will make a bigger difference as president. She also said she wants JSU students to be heard and that she will value their voices.
“In the past, we have had run-ins of students who want it this way, but the administration wants it that way,” she said.
Why should JSU students vote for you?
Mullen said students should vote for him because he has real-world experience with making critical decisions. He said he is a firefighter/paramedic and that his job has taught him how to make the right decisions “at the drop of a hat.”
“I make critical life-saving decisions at the drop of a hat,” he said. “Not because I rose to the occasion, but because I fell to my level of training, which was exceptional.”
Thatch believes students should vote for her because she is very determined to make a difference as president. She said she will bridge the gap between student and faculty if elected to the office.
“I believe I will be a great asset to the team by helping making JSU, not great because we’re already great, but making us A-1,” she said in regards to athletics, academics and hearing student voices.
What are your plans if you are elected?
Mullen said the first thing he would do as President would be to look over the budgets to see where student dollars are going. After that, he wants to upgrade every housing facility, from dorm rooms to on-campus apartments.
“Their wellness is my top priority,” he said in regard to JSU students.
Thatch said she is focusing on three things if elected: 1. Making sure students feel like they belong on campus, 2. Making sure student voices are heard and 3. Acting on student's vision of what they want JSU’s campus to look like.
“One of my first goals is to make sure that every student, one, feels comfortable being here and, two, feels loved,” she said.
Is there anything else you would like the student body to know?
Mullen, the junior integrated studies major, said he is a Pi Kappa Phi alumni and a firefighter. Mullen wants students to know that, if elected, he will have an open door policy and be available to students 24/7.
“I want to let them know that no matter what, I’ll always have an open door policy,” he said.
Thatch, the junior nursing student, is or has been involved in five organizations, including VPSA, Alpha Kappa Alpha Incorporated, and vice president of JSU’s chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, according to her bio. If elected, Thatch wants to hold at least one town hall meeting per semester.
“I want students to know that at the end of the day, I’m fighting for you,” she said.