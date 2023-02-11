A shooting occurred Saturday evening near the campus of JSU involving an unidentified suspect and one victim.
According to a JSU alert, the suspect is a black male wearing a brown hoodie driving a white Cadillac Escalade with tinted windows.
JSU UPD Chief of Police Michael Barton said the incident involved one victim, but was unable to provide any additional information since the shooting occurred within Jacksonville Police Department’s jurisdiction.
JPD Chief of Police Marcus Wood was unavailable for questions.
Both JPD and JSU UPD are actively investigating the case.
“Our officers are staying alert,” Barton said. “I would encourage folks to be attentive.”
Barton added that you have any information, contact JPD, JSU UPD or submit a tip on the Cocky Watch App.
This is a developing story and The Chanticleer staff will provide updates when there is more information.
UPDATE, FEB. 11 8:06 P.M.:
According to Jacksonville Chief of Police Marcus Wood, JPD received a 911 call regarding the reported gunshots Saturday afternoon.
"Around 3 p.m., we received a 911 call about shots being fired," Woods said.
EMS arrived at the scene on the 200 block of Quill Avenue Northwest and found a man lying on the ground with two gunshot wounds, Wood said.
The police secured the scene and the victim was transported to Regional Medical Center where he is currently being treated and in stable condition, according to Wood.
Wood denied to release the victim’s name, but said he was not a JSU student.
Wood said that there were three suspects; all three were Black males and one was wearing a brown hoodie. According to Wood, they were in a white 2000 model Cadillac Escalade.
"If anybody has info, call the [Jacksonville] Police Department," Woods said.