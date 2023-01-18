Ky’won McCray (left) and Fred Perry (right)

Courtesy of Jacksonville State Athletics

Two Jacksonville State football players have been suspended indefinitely from the team, a source within Jacksonville State athletics confirmed.

Fred Perry, a sophomore safety, and Ky’won McCray, a junior safety, both had their names removed from the team’s online roster as early as Wednesday morning.

A reason for the suspension was not given.

Perry was named to the 2022 Stats Perform FCS Freshman All-America Team after logging 70 tackles (35 solo), a forced fumble, a pass deflection and an interception this season.

McCray totaled 33 tackled (14 solo), a sack and a pass deflection this season.

Thomas Ashworth is The Chanticleer's editor in chief. Follow him on Twitter at @thomasashworth0.