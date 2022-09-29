As EA Sports looks to release their first college football video game since "NCAA Football 14," the company turned to the Marching Southerners to provide some of the first pieces of content.
“I never thought about having a video game where the Southerners will be included,” Dr. Ken Bodiford said. “Oftentimes with college football, the bands are never seen at halftime. It’s exciting to know that in a video game they’ll be heard.”
EA Sports has sent audio requests to all collegiate marching bands who have football teams who will be featured in the game, along with requests for helmet sticker designs from the football team itself, a source within JSU athletics confirmed.
The Marching Southerners submitted many of their signature pieces, including the JSU fight song, "Eat ‘Em Up," and "Talkin’ Out The Side Of Your Neck."
Each of the pieces sent in will serve their own purpose in the game.
The Marching Southerners staff also submitted “Stars Fell on Alabama,” and “The Quilting Party,” two traditional pieces that the band performs at every game.
“I think that’s really important, especially to the older alumni, just so they can see how important the tradition is to us,” Bodiford said. “We’re always going to include songs that the band’s been playing since the very beginning.”
Despite many students and staff at Jacksonville State playing college football games growing up, this edition of the game that features the Marching Southerners will look to provide more of a game day feel for those who have been to a JSU football game.
“I played NCAA when I was growing up, but it was random, generic crowd noise or something like that,” Dr. Jeremy Stovall said. “The band plays such an important part of the football game as well, so to be able to hear that in the right situation is going to be cool and put a completely different twist on the video game.”
As EA Sports looks to reboot their college football series, many are calling for the return of the NCAA Basketball series of games, which has not had an edition since NCAA Basketball 10 was released on November 17, 2009.
With HardCorps, the JSU basketball pep band, being another standout musical group that supports JSU athletics, Stovall, who directs the group, said he would love to try and have the pep band involved.
"I think that'd be great if they could do something like that, maybe this is a next step," Stovall said. "If they would do something like that, I'd jump all over the opportunity to have the pep band involved in that as well."
With the release date of the game projected to release in July of 2023, EA Sports will continue to ask for content from the university as production goes on.
“I don’t know how far they’re going to go with this, but especially with (artificial intelligence) nowadays, they can really make it like a gameday experience,” Bodiford said. “I think the possibilities are endless.”