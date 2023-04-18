On Thursday, Philstavious Dowdell told Jesse Foster, his basketball coach and assistant football coach, about his ambitions to make the special teams unit at Jacksonville State University.
“We just talked last Thursday, ‘coach, I want to go up there and make the special team, I know I can make a difference on kickoff or on punt returns,’” Foster said.
Foster said that he saw Dowdell working out on the track later that day.
As he watched the senior practice, Foster had no idea the two’s talk about his plans would be some of the last words he heard from Dowdell.
On Saturday, Dowdell would be one of four people killed in a shooting at his sister’s birthday party in Dadeville.
According to a release by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Monday, the number of confirmed injuries as a result of the shooting increased from 28 to 32.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Philstavious Dowdell and the other victims of the senseless tragedy last night,” Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez said in a statement. “He was a great young man with a bright future. My staff and I are heartbroken and hope that everyone will support his family through this difficult time.”
Dodwell was a versatile football player at Dadeville High School, where he played wide receiver, defensive back and returned punts and kickoffs. Dodwell verbally committed to play for JSU on his Twitter on Feb. 1.
Shortly after his commitment to JSU, Dowdell was ready to get on the field.
“It felt like home,” Dowdell told the Alexander City Outlook in February. “I’m just ready to get out there and work. I’m excited that my friends and family can come to my games, my coaches can come, I’m just ready to get to work now.”
Foster said that he took Dowdell on many trips to schools across the southeast, but that he fell in love with Jacksonville State from the beginning.
“I took him up to a game up there and he fell in love with the campus and coaches,” Foster said. “They talked with him all year long after they saw some films on him and we made the trip up there and he fell in love with it.”
He also played basketball and track, starting at guard on the basketball team for four years and winning the boys 100 meter dash and 200 meter dash in the AHSAA Class 3A track championship.
Dadeville High School head football coach and athletic director Roger McDonald said that his pure athleticism allowed him to excel in all sports, especially on the football field.
“One night when he was a junior, he ran an interception back for a touchdown, he ran a reverse for a touchdown, he intercepted a pass for a touchdown and he ran a kickoff back for a touchdown,” McDonald said.
Along with his success in sports, Dowdell had consistently good grades in the classroom and was voted Mr. Dadeville for the high school’s homecoming.
“He took pride in everything he’d done, and school was one of them,” Foster said. “I was very proud of him as a coach, as a fan, he was just a super individual. Athletic wise, football, basketball, track, he was a tremendous athlete. He’s the kind of athlete that coaches maybe coach every decade or so.”
McDonald said that at his first meeting with the team when he took the head coaching position, he immediately noticed something different about Dowdell.
“I notice this kid, he ain’t real big at the time, and every word I say he is just staring at me shaking his head, listening,” McDonald said. “I knew then, I said ‘I don’t know who he is, but he’s going to be a good player.’”
Henry Zimmer, sports editor for the Alexander City Outlook and Dadeville Record, said that Dowdell also stuck out to him when he first started covering the team, saying that he was one of the first players to interact with him after he took the position.
“He was one of the first kids to come up to me and talk to me,” Zimmer said. “He noticed the camera, so he always liked to have pictures taken of him. We have a lot of candid pictures of him lying around not even doing athletics, but just smiling on the sideline.”
Along with immediately fitting in with his coaching staff, Dowdell also had a reputation of being a great teammate.
“There’s lots of good athletes, but he was a good teammate,” McDonald said, “That means a lot and it also means that individual is going to have what it means to be a good citizen and a good daddy and stuff like that when they get grown.”
Both Foster and McDonald said that his impact in the community stretched beyond the walls of Dadeville High School, with many schools around the community and state wearing black and gold and offering their support in other ways.
Tallapoosa County Board of Education Superintendent Raymond C. Porter posted a statement to the Tallapoosa County Board of Education website, encouraging the use of counseling services offered at Dadeville High School and all Tallapoosa County Schools.
“My heart is heavy this morning for the families and friends who are suffering and grieving this morning after the senseless tragedy our community experienced last night,” Porter wrote. “Please join me in lifting up the victims, their loved ones, and the Dadeville community in prayer.”
As many continue to rally around the country in showing support for the Dadeville community, many will remember Dowdell for the pure passion he had when doing what he loved.
“I never seen him not have a smile on his face,” Foster said. “It was just a blessing to be able to coach him all throughout his high school career, in football and basketball.”