Jacksonville State University announced that the Alabama Department of Transportation has begun construction of an intersection and traffic light at Skelton Street and Alabama 21 on Monday.
“Their plan is to build an intersection and install a traffic light to improve pedestrian and motorist safety at this location, regulating and directing the flow of vehicles and pedestrians,” UPD Chief Barton wrote in the statement.
As part of this plan, ALDOT will also remove the two existing crosswalks in front of Brewer Hall and Merrill Hall to have one area of the state highway that will be crossed by pedestrians, according to the statement.
According to a statement from Tony Harris, spokesperson from ALDOT, the intersection will be done by the end of the year.
“Under this new configuration, pedestrian crosswalks will be available at Skelton Street and at the Highway 21-Highway 204 intersection approximately 850 feet away, both of which will be signalized intersections,” Harris wrote.
Also, access to Highway 21 will be closed from Alabama Street, according to the statement.
“JSU and the City of Jacksonville have further requested that ALDOT conduct a comprehensive analysis of the other crosswalks along Highway 21 and Highway 204 to ensure the maximum safety features are in place with the latest technology available,” Barton wrote.
Barton said in an interview that he has assembled the Pedestrian/Motorist Safety Task Force that has three purposes: 1. Evaluate pedestrian crossings along state highways, city streets, and campus roads that traverse JSU, 2. Make recommendations for the enhancement of safety measures along these routes and 3. Promote pedestrian/motorist safety and awareness.
This task force is made up of representatives from the university, as well as the City of Jacksonville, according to Barton. ALDOT has been invited, but they have not responded yet, according to Barton. See the full list of representatives to the left.
JSU student, Kaelyn Mosher, believes this is a needed change for the community and the university.
“I think this is what we as a university and community need, there have been too many people hit in crosswalks this year alone,” she said.