Vice President of Finance and Administration Arlitha Harmon asked the Jacksonville State University board of trustees for approval of a 3% increase in 2023-2024 tuition and fees on Monday.
Under the new tuition proposal, undergraduate tuition will be $343 per credit hour, compared to the current $333 per credit hour, if a student is enrolled in less than 12 credit hours or more than 18 credit hours. The block rate for between 12 and 18 credit hours will be $5,145 per semester, compared to the current rate of $4,995.
“We had higher proposals and lower proposals, but we also had to look at the needs of the institution,” Harmon said at the meeting.
According to Harmon, the cost of running the university as a business has increased, but she wanted to
Harmon said the increase is not to support current capital building projects or athletics.
“We are supporting where students live, where they eat and where they study,” she said. “The bond projects will be self-sustaining.”
Chairman Randall Jones said that the funds for recent additions to the university, like the Mariam and James Haywood Memorial Fountain, came from money that was donated to the university.
Harmon also announced a change in course fees for the 2023-24 school year. Under these changes, she said that some courses were charging a fee while others in the same college were not. There is also a 3% increase to the general university fee that will go to the JSU Writing Center, according to Harmon.
“Students don’t have to pay for the Writing Center,” she said. “But we are also looking at those students who need additional remediation, like small course fees to help them offset this cost.”
Trustee Tony Smoke said that the tuition increase is not something that the Finance Committee wants.
“Nobody likes a tuition increase, we understand,” he said. “But we have to do our due diligence so that we can move forward.”