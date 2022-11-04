JSU student and victim of Wednesday’s accident, Leah Tarvin, died at UAB Hospital in Birmingham on Friday afternoon.
Tarvin will be donating her organs so that others can live, according to a statement from Rick Karle at WVTM 13.
UAB Hospital held an Honor Walk as Tarvin was taken into organ recovery Friday afternoon, according to the statement.
“Family members, doctors and nurses lined the halls of the hospital as Leah was taken to surgery,” Karle wrote. “Before leaving us, doctors would procure her organs so that others can live.”
Leah died at 22 years old, she was on track to graduate with a forensic investigation degree in May 2023, according to her social media.
She was an RA at The Pointe and the treasurer of JSU’s chapter of Alpha Phi Sigma, a criminal Justice honor society, according to her social media.
Tarvin was a drum major at Holly Pond High School and marched trombone with the Marching Southerners in past seasons, according to the statement from Karle.
When Tarvin was airlifted to UAB, her family was hoping for a miracle, according to the statement.
“It’s hard for us to comprehend how a young life can be gone so soon,” Karle wrote.