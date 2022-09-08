Artist Stephen Watson’s show “From Dust, To Dust” is open till Sept. 22 in Hammond Hall Art Gallery. The art show consists of designs that intrigues the eyes and scents that fill your nose and lungs.
The particular artworks featured are composed of numerous spices and herbs. Some of these include chili, cumin, curry, paprika, sage and turmeric. These spices and herbs, which give off a powerful scent as soon as you enter the room, are arranged in elaborate designs on pedestals and the floor.
“The spices rest loosely on the earth, unfixed and unprotected,” Watson said.
They are meant to be temporary, enjoyed only by those who visit the exhibit, and to exemplify that Watson was “here and there.”
Diego de Assis, a JSU student who visited the art show, said he was shocked at the fragility of the pieces and that any little thing could destroy the artwork. An accidental swipe of a finger, a misplaced breath, or one wrong step could destroy the art that Watson so carefully set up.
“You don’t go into an art museum and expect to see spices. Especially not placed in beautiful patterns,” de Assis said.
Watson, who has had multiple exhibitions set up recently at various colleges, has both a BA and an MFA in Studio Art. He teaches at Samford University and resides in Hoover, AL with his wife and three children.