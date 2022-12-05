Finals season is here, which means that stressed and overwhelmed students are prevalent on the JSU campus. Thankfully, JSU has resources like the Student Success Center that can help students push through finals and make it to Christmas break.
Director of the Student Success Center, Debra James, has many helpful tips for students to be successful during their final exams.
Use your notes to create flashcards, outlines, study guides, and to predict exam questions.
Review your notes, PowerPoints, study guides, etc. each day.
“Give yourself time to retain information,” James said.
Get a tutor if you need one or utilize Tutor.com.
Organize your time and take breaks as needed.
Create a comfortable and distraction-free study environment.
Know your final exam schedule so that you can study in advance. Know your limits while studying; do not cram for long periods at a time.
“Cramming works for some people if you just want the information to take the test. But if you want to retain the information, you can’t cram,” James said.
Reach out to your professors if you have questions while studying; they are happy to answer your questions by email or during their office hours.
Create a study group using the Study Buddies feature in the Navigate student app. It will connect you with other students in your class who are interested in studying.
Utilize the Student Success Center if you need a place to study.
Reward yourself for doing a good job or earning the grade you wanted.
Final exams begin on Dec. 7 and will last through Dec. 13. For the specific exam schedule and more information, visit https://www.jsu.edu/registrar/final_exam_schedule.html.