The Gamecock Market is a resource on campus helping the JSU community feel more comfortable seeking help and reduce the negative stigma around asking for help.
“The overarching mission of the market is to just provide for students and employees in need,”Justin Parker, the director of military &post-traditionalstudent services, said.
The market began in the fall of 2017 and got re-launched in the fall of 2020. Since the re-launch, the market has held many food drives and helped members of the JSU in community that are in need. They have also helped those in need by making the process to receive these items as anonymous as possible so that they are not embarrassed about seeking help.
“I like knowing that what we’re doing helps the students who are in need. And I like that we are helping to kind of erase the stigma that a lot of students have where they’re embarrassed to ask for help,” Emily Ford, senior communications major and Gamecock Market intern said.
The market also has volunteer opportunities available to those who need volunteer hours or are just looking for ways to serve the community. Local organizations can also get involved with the market by setting up drives of their own to donate to the market.
“We’re definitely in need of students who have some free time throughout the semester to help us stock shelves, fill orders, pick up food from food drives on campus,” Parker said.
Those who are unable to volunteer their time inside of the market but still want to contribute to the mission of the market can donate financially as well as items to help keep the market stocked. A list of items needed for the market can be found on their website.
Those who are too embarrassed to ask someone for help are encouraged to utilize this resource on campus. There is an anonymous form on the Gamecock Market website to inform the market on what someone needs. From there, the market will gather the products that the customer needs and will coordinate a pickup time that is convenient for the customer.
The bag of items from the market will have the customer’s initials and the last four digits of their student number on the outside of the bag to help keep the pickup as anonymous as possible. Customers can pick up their items from the market on the bottom floor of Sparkman Hall where the market is located.
“We try to really make it as anonymous as possible so they can get the help that they need,” Parker said.
The market has donation drives throughout the academic year to help stock up on items that are running low. Their most recent drive took place in February leading up to Valentine’s Day with drop off locations around campus to donate microwaveable rice, ramen noodles, and canned goods which were the items the market needed the most.
“I always saw the donation boxes at Merrill Hall and those were always full every time I passed by. I think it was successful,” Ford said.