Students at JSU stepped in front of the camera on Tuesday in preparation for the first ever Diversity Fashion Show this fall.
Safe Zone Project Coordinator Jacob Phillips put together a photoshoot to begin promoting a fashion show that will be held on Oct. 27.
“We wanted to provide students with the opportunity to participate in a photoshoot, which can be an empowering event,” Phillips said.
10 students showed up to the photoshoot and expressed their styles as well as personalities for the camera. JSU staff members Erica Hardy, from Family and Consumer Sciences, and Austin Tillison, our university photographer, also attended the photoshoot to take photos as well as build up the models’ confidence.
“We believe putting together a fashion show aimed at celebrating each other and the way we express ourselves would not only be empowering for students but would also be a way to build a sense of community and inclusion here on campus,” Phillips said.
The Diversity Fashion Show will be taking place in Leone Cole Auditorium on Oct. 27 from 6 to 9 p.m.
If you would like to walk the runway or volunteer, please visit the JSU diversity page or contact Jacob Phillips at jlphillips@jsu.edu for more information.