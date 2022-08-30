College is an exciting time in life. It is a time to make lifelong friends, pursue dreams, and transition into adulthood. However, with change comes challenges, and there are several that college students face that can put their health at risk.
The following is a survival guide of sorts with tips from professionals that can help college students with the upkeep of their overall health.
One area in which many college students struggle is maintaining their mental health. It is a time full of stress, change and many factors that can lead to mental health problems.
Julie Nix, the director of the JSU counseling services, has provided some tips for preventing a decline in mental health:
Get connected on campus.
Attend activities and campus and sporting events, join clubs and organizations, and use campus facilities to get connected to peers as well as faculty members. Make connections to people on different levels and start to develop that support system away from home.
Establish a regular routine.
Developing semi-regular mealtimes, bedtimes, etc. is really important for your mental health.
Set realistic expectations.
Don’t put too much on your plate. Only take on a manageable amount of work and responsibilities. The ones who overextend themselves are the ones who get depleted.
Expect issues related to this adjustment.
Incoming students’ lives probably look very different than they did a year ago in so many areas. Recognize that there will be some growing pains.
Keep healthy habits.
Get enough rest, eat regularly, spend time outside and engage in any kind of physical activity, even if it’s just taking a walk.
When you identify a problem, seek help.
Don’t just sit on it and let it become a bigger problem. There are a lot of people at JSU who are happy to help. Find a trusted advisor, professor or other faculty member to talk to. JSU’s free counseling services are a great resource to take advantage of. To schedule a counseling session, visit the counseling service’s page on the JSU website for more information.
Managing finances can also be a difficulty in this stage of life. There is a reason college students are commonly referred to as “broke”. However, there are ways to avoid living in the depths of poverty while in college.
Tyler Brown, who is the JSU Financial Aid Office’s Associate Director of Communications and Outreach, has some good advice to give on the subject:
Prepare for the whole semester.
Manage your income so that it will last you for the entire semester. Don’t spend it all at the beginning and end up with nothing left by the end.
Be realistic.
Be honest with yourself about what you need versus what you want.
Plan for emergencies.
Put a little money back from each paycheck where you can’t see it. A lot of college students are one flat tire away from not being about to afford food. If you have money put aside for those kinds of situations, you won’t be in that kind of predicament.
Think about the long run.
At the end of the day our financial goal is to get a nice car and a nice house. Keep that in mind when spending your money.
Take advantage of JSU resources if needed.
JSU has services such as the Gamecock Market which provides food, professional and casual clothing, hygiene products, school supplies, etc. to any student or faculty member in need. If you are struggling to put food on the table, reach out to a trusted faculty member or the financial aid office for help.
A widely feared phenomenon of the college experience is the “freshman 15”. This refers to the weight that so many young adults gain in their first year of college.
Cristina Caro, a dietician for Sodexo Campus Dining, has some tips for avoiding this weight gain and maintaining overall physical health while in college.
Get sufficient sleep (at least 7 hours a night).
A lack of sleep can hinder immune function, memory/learning, and appetite regulation. Sometimes we don't get enough so naps can help the body adjust.
Eat breakfast.
Skipping this meal likely leads to impulsive snacking and high-calorie foods that can contribute to unwanted weight gain.
Try to include fruits and vegetables in all meals.
This will provide a steady supply of antioxidants to help the body recover from physical and emotional stress. Some ideas are veggies in omelets and on pizza, burgers, and sandwiches, fruit in cereal, oatmeal, salads, and snacks.
Drink plenty of water throughout the day.
This is to help the body rid metabolic waste and keep your brain sharp. Urine color should be pale yellow. If it's a darker concentrated color like apple juice then you may be dehydrated. Dehydration can cause fatigue, brain fog and headaches.
Look for our Mindful menu items identified with the apple icon for healthy choices.
The Mindful menu items meet the nutritional guidelines based on the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. They are limited in calories, have fewer than 30% of calories as fat, fewer than 10 % of calories as saturated fat, and are restricted in sodium and cholesterol.