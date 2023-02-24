“Spring Awakening,” a powerful show about teenagers struggling to cope with their society as they come into themselves, is set for a four-day run on the Stone Center Mainstage. The show juggles many heavy and dramatic themes.
“This is not your typical Broadway show,” said the director, Carolyn Conover.
Taking place in 1800s Germany, it stands out simply because of its intense choreography and signature rock and roll soundtrack.
“When my department head (Randy Blades) asked about potential shows, I knew it had to be a musical and that it had to be big. This will be our first musical back from the pandemic, and I wanted it to be a show that attracted a lot of theater lovers,” Conover explained.
According to Conover, this show is just as relevant in 2023 as it was when it was written over 100 years ago. She said that the quality of the show’s production will surprise the audience the most. The lights, costumes, music, choreography and blocking will come together into a huge wave of excitement from not just the cast, but the audience too.
Conover said that when casting the show, she was looking for a unified team of kids, and she wanted it to be as true to telling the characters’ stories as possible. The cast is a mix of grad, current, and future JSU students, who lately have had rehearsals from 6:30-10 every night except weekends.
The actors each have their varying work and school schedules, and for sophomore Semaje Newton, it was hard to juggle rehearsals on top of her previous commitments at times. For future JSU student Gunner NeSmith, it has been difficult keeping track of his senior year, work schedule, and strict rehearsal schedule.
Newton and NeSmith are two of the four cast favorites. Both have years of training in singing and acting under their belt and countless shows on their resume. NeSmith said that this is a large role for his first collegiate show, however, he is well-prepared and excited to see the audience be inspired by his character and the entire show.
Actors Stanton Yarboro and Alex Hosmer found out about auditions from the theater page on Instagram and from students and faculty involved in the program. Yarboro, a sophomore, is the show’s leading lady and has years of dance training under her belt. Hosmer, a freshman, has been acting since the fourth grade, and by all the praise and acclaim he is receiving from his castmates, he won’t be stopping any time soon.
The entire cast expressed lots of love for each other and praise for their scene partners. Since this is a very intimate show, many of the actors said they can do their best because they have scene partners they can trust and easily bounce off.
“I hope that initial reaction is ‘Wow, that was incredible,’” said Conover.
“Spring Awakening” opens on Friday, Feb. 24at 7:30 p.m. on the Stone Center Mainstage. The show will run through Feb. 27 and will be at 7:30 every night except on Sunday, Feb. 26, which will be at 2:30 p.m. Tickets cost $15.
Cast List:
Stanton Yarboro- Wendla
Erin Rose Pempel- Martha
Kaya Knox- Thea
Samantha Drake- Anna
Semaje Newton- Ilse
Eli Parker- Melchior
Alex Hosmer- Moritz
Brayden Turner- Hanschen/Ulbrecht
Gunner NeSmith- Ernst/Reinhold
Devin Knight- Georg/Dieter
Murch Murray- Otto/Rupert
Glenn Davenport- Adult Man
Maggie Williams- Adult Woman