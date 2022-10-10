This Tuesday and Wednesday, Jacksonville State University and Sodexo are conducting a fall farmer’s market for all students, staff, public and faculty. It will take place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in front of the Jack Hopper dining hall.
According to Renee Lyons, Sodexo Marketing Manager, the main goal of this farmer’s market is to bring fruit to campus.
“The goal is to bring fresh foods to campus for students and all to purchase,” Lyons said in an email.
To achieve this goal, the farmer's market is even accepting flex dollars. According to Lyons, a lot of work has gone into this effort.
“Prep work is about three solid weeks of planning and designing,” Lyons said.
This two day long event gives everyone the opportunity to purchase fresh fruits not too far from home. Besides flex, forms of acceptable payments include credit, debit, and cash.