The season of love is upon Jacksonville State University as single students share their plans to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
For many people, Valentine’s Day is a holiday spent with a significant other expressing their love for one another. Gifts are exchanged, meals are cooked (or bought), and fond memories are shared throughout the holiday with a partner. However, there are others who do not have a significant other and may feel left out on this holiday.
JSU students that do not have a significant other this year for Valentine’s Day are finding many ways to celebrate love. One of the ways some lady gamecocks are celebrating this holiday is by having a “Galentine’s”.
“I’m going to try and plan a Galentine’s dinner with some friends, then enjoy whatever romance movies Netflix has to offer,” Ashlea Key, a sophomore majoring in secondary education said.
Aside from getting together with friends, some other students plan on just doing their usual daily routine: class, work, running errands, etc. Keeping busy on this holiday will help people not even think about missing out on all the fun couple festivities.
“I am going to work then I’m going to go home and watch literally every romantic movie there is starting with The Notebook! I’m single as a pringle!” Ashanthe Gathers, a junior majoring in communications said.
There are also those who still want to have a good holiday and do something fun, besides having a movie night of course. Going to Jack Hopper Dining Hall for their Valentine’s Day dinner, attending the JSU Student Symposium, or grabbing a milkshake from Chick-Fil-A in the TMB are just some of the ways students can have a fun time on Valentine’s Day.
“I’ll be watching the Marching Southerners show reveal!” J.R. Haynes, a sophomore majoring in accounting said.
Aside from on campus fun, there are many other things to do around town. Heirloom Taco, the Redbird Coffeehouse, and Scoop du Jour are just some of the many businesses in Jacksonville to visit to have a solo date night.
“I’d go to the store and hide any Valentine’s Day candy I wanted so that the next day when it’s on sale I’ll get the candy I want at a lower price,” Colby Francis, a graduate student majoring in music education said.
Spending the day solo or with friends, there are plenty of things to do in and around Jacksonville to still feel the love that Valentine’s Day brings! Happy Valentine’s Day, gamecocks!