Friday, Dec. 2, JSU lit up the campus with lights and Christmas spirit during JSU in Lights at the President’s House.
JSU in Lights is an annual event where the Christmas lights covering the whole campus are turned on simultaneously. In addition, this year there was cookie decorating, Christmas movies, and a beautifully decorated President’s House to explore.
According to Dr. Don Killingsworth, JSU’s president, JSU in Lights is a way to kickstart a wonderful season and encourage students to study and finish the semester strong.
“[JSU in Lights] gives the campus a warm and glowing feel,” Killingsworth said.
Tracy Phillips, a retired JSU employee, said she came back to campus to enjoy this event.
“It’s a great thing that brings the campus community together,” Phillips said.
In addition to providing a Christmas atmosphere, the SGA accepted donations for Jacksonville Christian Outreach Center (JCOC). Attendees were invited to bring gifts for children in order to make their Christmas better.
SGA President Jewelishia Johnson said the President’s office annually partners with JCOC to give kids a better Christmas.
“[SGA officers] gave too… you never know what people are going through,” Johnson said.