The JSU Student Alumni Association is hosting the Jax Jingle 5K fun run around campus on Dec. 3 at 8 a.m.
The fun run consists of a timed 5K, an indoor 1-mile fun run, and a virtual 5K. It costs $30 to participate in the on campus and virtual run. It also costs $30 to support a student that is running. The 1-mile run is $10, and all proceeds go to the SAA Scholarship Fund, according to the Give Smart website.
Amy Schavey, assistant director of the Annual Fund Board, said that for the first time the Annual Fund Board is hosting the fun run in person. In 2020 the event was canceled due to Covid-19 and in 2021 it was held online.
“This year's event is a combination of the two, hosted by the Annual Fund, University Recreation, and the SAA,” said Schavey.
Brittany White, assistant director of SAA explained how much the scholarships offer and how it varies based on how much money is raised annually. Other than the 5K, SAA also hosts an annual Shrimp Boil in the spring, and they have had two spirit night fundraisers at Mcdonald’s and Struts this year, according to White.
“The Student Alumni Association awards two scholarships annually to SAA members; the SAA Leadership Scholarship of $1,500 for the Fall and Spring, and the Renfroe Founders Scholarship of $1,000 for Fall and Spring,” said White.
The Jax Jingle 5K will begin at 8 a.m. and an after-race event will occur from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The award ceremony will be presented in the MAC at the Recreation and Fitness Center. The awards will include overall male and female first, second and third places. There will also be first place male and female in different age categories, according to Give Smart.
Jax Jingle and virtual 5K participants will receive a t-shirt upon registration and extra t-shirts will be available for $20 to nonparticipants.