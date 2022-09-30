It can take up to 15 hours to fly from Birmingham, Alabama to London, England. Yet connections span across the 4,326 miles between London and Alabama, and even between London and a small-town university like JSU.
On Sep. 8, Queen Elizabeth II passed away after a 70-year reign of the United Kingdom. After a 10-day national mourning period, the queen was given a state funeral on Sep. 19. The impact of her life and death stretches across the seas and all over the world, including to Jacksonville, Alabama.
According to the JSU Factbook, in the fall of 2021 there were eight students from the United Kingdom enrolled at JSU. Efforts to speak with some of those students were unsuccessful.
However, they are not the only ones who have connections to Queen Elizabeth. In 2012 the Marching Southerners traveled to London to lead the New Year’s Day Parade. 2012 was the year of the queen’s Diamond Jubilee- the 60th year of her reign.
The band has traveled to play for several events over the years, including the 75th Anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor in 2016 and the World Peace Parade in Rome, Italy in 2018. Dr. Kenneth Bodiford, the director of the Marching Southerners since 1994, said that the trip to London sticks out in his mind as one of the best trips the band has taken.
“Ever since then… we’ve felt like we’ve had a special connection with London and the queen,” Bodiford said.
Bodiford recalled the emotions that accompanied the unique experience.
“It was very exciting before we even left Jacksonville,” he said.
He explained that the organization that runs the parade came to JSU to present the invitation live to the Marching Southerners. Bodiford said that it surprised but excited them that they were asked to lead the parade.
The band stayed in London for a week, sightseeing and visiting the tourist attractions.
“Getting to see those buildings that are hundreds of years old… It was a remarkable trip for all of the students, and I know it’s something that those people will never forget,” Bodiford said.
Though the band did not get to see the queen herself due to security reasons, Bodiford says that it was a big celebration.
“They couldn’t believe she had made it to 60 years, and then she ended up making it to 70,” Bodiford said.
When news of Queen Elizabeth’s death reached Bodiford, he was saddened. A few days later, as he watched footage of the procession with the queen’s casket, he recognized the route they were taking.
“It was just so surreal,” Bodiford said. “The procession was going through the places where the band performed.”
Dr. Philip Koerper, a JSU Emeritus Professor of History who specializes in British History, was also saddened by the queen’s death. Not only is he an expert on the subject, but he remembers when Queen Elizabeth was crowned in 1953. He was 12 years old at the time and listened to the coronation on the radio. He explained that in those days they described things on the radio in much greater detail, because not everyone had television.
“I could just see the horses and the carriages and the buildings and stuff in my mind,” said Koerper.
When he was able to go see it in person for the first time, Koerper says that it was exactly like he had pictured it.
Koerper described the queen as a beautiful woman and loved by everyone. JSU professor Dr. Mark Shiuchetti, who lived in Oxford, England for nine months in 2011, made a similar observation. He said that everyone in Oxford admired her.
Shiuchetti was a foreign exchange student at the time, studying history at Regent’s Park College at Oxford University.
“That was probably my best experience as an undergrad student,” Shiuchetti said.
Shiuchetti mentioned several cultural differences that he noticed during his time in Oxford. He talked about Oxford’s easier access to transportation, different styles of higher-level education, healthier foods, and larger emphasis on recycling.
Another difference Shiuchetti discussed was that they had a lot more celebrations than the United States, and that they all in some way honor the queen. He found it hard to escape her presence as she was on the currency and her picture even hung in a lot of the pubs.
“She’s always present, and I think people, whether they dislike the idea of monarchy or not, they did have a respect for her and her position, Shiuchetti said.
According to Shiuchettti, another cultural difference was the homelessness in Oxford. While there was a lot of homeless people, they never begged or asked for anything like you see in other places around the world. He attributed this largely to the Queen, as charities she established provided food, shelter and help to those in need.
In reference to Queen Elizabeth’s death, Shiuchetti said that it was sad because she was known across several generations.
“That’s a commonality everybody has, and now we’ve lost that commonality… it’s not something we share through time,” Shiuchetti said.
Now that we have lost that commonality, her son King Charles has taken the throne.
According to Koerper, when the queen was alive, she had tea with the prime minister once a week to discuss politics. By doing this, Queen Elizabeth was able to influence changes to be made by the government, while staying nonpolitical. This means that she never told whether she agreed or disagreed with the prime minister, and Koeper said that King Charles will continue this tradition.
Koerper said that this change in the monarchy should not have a great effect on the United States. Still, Queen Elizabeth’s death is very significant to many parts of the world.
Not only was Queen Elizabeth the head of Great Britain, but she was also the head of the commonwealth, which includes 55 nations. Koerper said that this amounts to 2.5 billion people.
“I think it’s nice that they’re having an outpouring of affection now, because she held that country together for 70 years,” Koerper said. “That’s remarkable in itself.”