The Marching Southerners witnessed a record number of students sign up for band camp this year.
According to Dr. Kenneth Bodiford, Jacksonville State University's director of bands, 568 students have signed up. While around 500-520 of them will march, and not all of them will travel, it will still be the biggest band in Jacksonville State’s history, Bodiford said.
Bodiford said he loves getting to meet new freshmen.
“I am always excited about freshmen,” Bodiford said. "They’re so excited, and it is so fun to see their faces when they play the first time.”
According to Bodiford, in respect for his 30th year directing the Southerners, a survey was sent to students asking which past show they wanted to perform, and the most selected will be performed for the 2023 season.
Many of the students have been in band for most of their schooling, such as sophomore Summer Buchanan.
“I have been playing since 6th grade, so 8 years. I am super excited… to see everyone again that welcomed all of us new kids,” Buchanan said.
Nate Morris, a rising sophomore, reflects on his first year in the Southerners
“I love the Southerners. They are so welcoming and such a great family.” Morris said. “Being a Southerner my freshman year was one of the highlights of my year. I made friends that I hope to keep for a long time.”
Many students share a similar appreciation for the family the band cultivates. Upcoming freshman Will Stafford is excited to be a part of the community the Southerners are known for.
“I’m very excited to be with people who share the same love and passion for music and performing that I have,” Stafford said.
This year, the Southerners take on France as they perform for the 80th anniversary for the D-Day in Normandy, as well as helping Jacksonville State host the Alabama Marching Championships, according to an interview with Bodiford. The championship will be held on October 28, and is open to the public, according to Bodiford.