To bring awareness to the new game studies minor at JSU, four faculty members gave presentations and answered questions at a panel on Wednesday, Nov. 2.
According to Tanya Sasser, an Instructor of English who moderated the panel, there are billions of gamers in the USA, $60.4 billion is spent on games nationally, and there is an expected 12% growth rate by 2025. When considering these statistics, Sasser said, faculty members created the game studies minor.
This minor, which only was introduced this semester, was built to be a minor you design yourself, said panelist and co-inventor of game studies minor Cara Marta Messina. According to Messina, you could explore the design, mechanics, or computer science side of board and/or video games.
Kris Mcanally, a freshman majoring in computer science and minoring in game studies, made note of the importance of the new minor.
“Game studies is a minor that is supposed to work for a lot of different career types,” said Mcanally. “It is a small field with big opportunity as there are a lot of topics that have yet to be discussed or researched.”
Given that the game studies minor is a new addition to JSU’s programs, panelists Michael Boynton, Tray Ridlen, Messina, and Lance Ingwersen each spoke on games as it relates to what they teach.
Boynton, Associate Professor of Theatre and Film, discussed the history and content of video games. According to Boynton, video games are composed of three main features: form, content and context. While form involves the style, genre and engagement, content involves the narrative, characters, themes and tropes, said Boynton.
Ridlen, Assistant Professor of Art of History, discussed the design of board games from 200 BC to the present. Beginning with an ancient version of modern-day Chutes and Ladders, to the evolving of Monopoly, Ridlen discussed how some games were intended to be a way of spiritual enlightenment and others were to point out a social issue.
Messina, Assistant Professor of English, began her presentation with a full breakdown of the plot of video game Doki Doki Literature Club (DDLC). According to Messina, the coding of DDLC points to a “feminist coding.” This coding is not only present in DDLC but other dating simulator games, said Messina.
Ingwersen, Assistant Professor of History, discussed integrating games into a classroom setting. Ingwersen said there are three types of games you could include: active learning, roleplaying and reacting to the past.
This minor, which is an 18 hour course, will involve classes on topics equal or similar to those of the panelists, said Messina. Messina also mentioned how she hopes the game studies minor will gain more students.