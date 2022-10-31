The JSU Jazz Department combines their ensembles and combos to perform on Music Mondays.
Held at a variety of locations, Music Mondays showcases the Jazz Department’s talent and creates a positive atmosphere.
According to Wesley Lewis, a student at JSU who plays alto saxophone and bass guitar in the Jazz Ensembles, the JSU Jazz department has five Jazz Big Bands/Ensembles and six to seven Jazz Combos.
These ensembles, according to the JSU website, are open to any students regardless of major. In addition, the main goal of these ensembles is to grow creativity and self-expression via experience, the website said.
According to the JSU website, the combos are different from the ensembles in the sense that they are smaller and are composed of a rhythm section, three to four horns, and focus on improvisation and compositional skills.
These ensembles and combos, in order to showcase their talent, perform a variety of songs on Music Mondays.
“We’ve played a vast span of different songs, from classics like “Take the A-Train” to popular song arrangements,” Lewis said.
Leila Acheson, a JSU student impacted by the Music Monday performances, said that the groups create a positive environment.
“The energy in the room… is both relaxed and engaged,” said Acheson. “Listening to student compositions, lightly humming along with familiar standards, and being introduced to new vocal selections are made all the more enjoyable.”
Acheson also made note that Music Mondays is a way to connect with others who enjoy the Arts and a way to support other students.
“The JSU Music Department is home to so many dedicated musicians, and Music Mondays is a golden opportunity to engage in their art,” Acheson said.
The next Music Monday performance featuring the Jazz Ensembles will take place at Heirloom Taco on Nov. 7 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.