JSU, along with United Way of East Central Alabama, will host the United Way Day of Action at Pete Mathews Coliseum on October 25. On this day JSU students, faculty and staff will gather to assemble 50,000 meals for food banks in Calhoun County.
United Way of East Central Alabama is a volunteer-oriented organization that provides health and human service programs for residents in Calhoun, Cleburne and Randolph counties.
Locals make up the organization in every county. According to the United Way website, they are a community-based organization that advocates for their residents' health, education and financial stability. Their mission is to create lasting change within the community, improving society.
Andy Green, Assistant Dean of Operations for Honors and Special Programs at JSU and board member for United Way of East Central Alabama, is one of the people involved closely with the event. He became a part of the United Way because he wanted to help people and get others involved.
“I brought it to the honors program as a way to do a service project that is larger an impact maybe than just something here on campus,” said Green.
Not only does this event happen in Jacksonville, but it’s in Anniston as well. By serving from two locations, the organization is able to provide more food and get more people involved, according to Green.
“There are a lot of people who are hungry,” said Green.
According to Green, the Anniston City Meeting Center will also be packaging 50,000 food meals, for a total of 100,000 meals.
Companies and local community centers reach out to the organization to obtain the meals. They will be distributed to local food banks and distribution centers, including the Gamecock Market and Jacksonville Christian Outreach Center. The meals come with easy instructions and are easy to make, according to Green.
This is the second year JSU has held this event, and Green said that he imagines JSU will continue to host it in the future.
“JSU President Dr. Killingsworth specifically is committed to being a part of this event,” said Green.
According to Green, the United Way Day of Action relies completely on volunteers. There are 250 volunteer slots available for this event, and those who volunteer will receive a free breakfast and t-shirt.
“There’s students and people in Jacksonville who love to serve,” said Green.