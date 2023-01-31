JSU is gearing up to celebrate and honor Black History Month with a variety of events throughout the month of February.
Charlcie Pettway Vann, Director of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, has helped put together numerous events to celebrate Black History Month.
“The significance of Black History Month is to give honor to people of African decent that helped developed our society through science, literature, dance, music, politics, and many other topics,” Vann said.
According to Vann, Black History Month is important to JSU because it is a time to recognize and honor people of African descent and to celebrate their contributions to the world.
The first event taking place in February is the marker unveiling ceremony of Mrs. Barbara Curry-Story in front of Angle Hall. Barbara Curry-Story was the first African American student at JSU in 1965. This event will take place on Feb. 1 at 3 p.m.
Other events taking place to celebrate Black History Month include the 2nd annual “Take Me to Church” celebration on Feb. 5. This event is going to highlight this year’sBlack History Month theme of “Black Resistance." Soloists from JSU will perform at this event and there will be a sermon by Michael Walker as well. This event will be held in Leone Cole Auditorium at 2 p.m.
For a list of other events occurring to celebrate Black History Month, please visit https://www.jsu.edu/diversity/programs-initiatives/index.html.