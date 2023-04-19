A team of JSU students traveled to Converse University in South Carolina on March 17 to compete in the Southeast Regional Model Arab League. The team spent the entire weekend at the competition and brought back multiple awards.
According to Dr. Lori Owens, the director of special programs, the Model Arab League is a simulation where each team represents a country that is a member of the official Arab league. The students spend the weekend serving on councils, proposing resolutions and negotiating with other countries.
“Their task is to represent their country well,” Owens said.
Owens said that JSU has participated in this event since 1999, so they have represented almost every country. This year the JSU Model Arab League team chose to represent Egypt.
Students prepare for this competition for an entire semester. Participants must be enrolled in a course that is specifically for the event, and throughout the semester they are involved in much research and practice.
“It’s the best hands-on learning exercise I’ve ever found in all my years of doing this,” Owens said.
Kaylee Knight, a senior majoring in criminal justice and minoring in political science, was one of the participants this year. She said that the team’s weekly meetings were basically a practice simulation. They would go over parliamentary procedures, practice with pre-approved practice resolutions and effectively debate these things.
“It teaches you to not only effectively debate, but how to effectively communicate what you and what the country you are representing needs, and that’s a great thing,” Knight said. “It also prepares you when you leave college. It really helps you be an educated citizen as well as a potential civic leader.”
Knight and Ellejae Reynolds won awards for Distinguished Delegates for Council of Social Affairs Ministers, Harrison Parker won the Chair’s Superior Award for the Summit of Arab Heads of State, and Dakota Heathcock won the Chair’s Superior Award for Council of Economic Affairs Ministers.
Owens explained that awards are voted on by peers, the council of their chair and outside judges.
“We’ve won awards before; it’s nice to win awards, but that's not the culminating experience,” Owens said. “Your goal is to try to pass your resolution or collaborate with another country to get your resolution passed.”
Knight said that participating in this simulation is a great resume builder.
“This is one of those resume builders that will make you stand out,” Knight said.
She said that participating in this event helps strengthen leadership, communication and public speaking skills.
“It’s a wonderful life skill building exercise,” Owens said.
Besides being a beneficial experience, Owens and Knight both said that the Model Arab League competition is an enjoyable event.
“There is an air of professionalism about it, but it’s also really fun to get to meet other students who are interested in the same things as you,” Knight said. “You can really admire the dedication that these students have for what they are doing. This is not simply a regular extracurricular or club for them to get involved in; this is a passion of theirs and they give it their all.”
In order to participate in the Model Arab League, students must be a sophomore or higher and enrolled in the required course for this event. Owens said that students do not have to have any precious knowledge about foreign policy or the Middle East, and that while enrollment in a global studies class is preferred, it is not required.
“This is a great opportunity,” Knight said. “You really have nothing to lose and so much to gain.”