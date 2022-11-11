Veterans Day is a celebration to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism and willingness to serve and sacrifice for common good, according to the Veterans Day History website.
The original concept of Veteran’s Day was to celebrate the holiday with parades, public meetings and brief suspension of business starting at 11:00 a.m. An Act approved May 13, 1938 issued November 11th of every year a legal holiday, making the day dedicated to honor veterans of World War I, according to the Veterans Day History website.
This year, JSU’s history department is working with the American Legion Post of Jacksonville to gather historical stories and markers for veterans.
Emory Austin, Commander of the American Legion Post of Jacksonville, is committed to honoring veterans.
The American Legion Post is the largest Veterans Service Organization with two million members, according to Austin. Their mission is to enhance the wellbeing of American veterans, their families, military and community by devotion to mutual helpfulness. The American Legion stands on four pillars of service including Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation, National Security, Americanism, and Children and Youth, according to Austin.
There are six branches of the military: Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, and Space Force. Soldiers choose which branch they want to join by taking a test called the ASVAB to see which skills they are well in touch with. When the individual chooses what field interests them, a recruiter will try to find a position for them within a specific service, according to Austin.
“If individuals are drafted, they go where they are needed, when needed,” said Austin
Wesley Bishop, history professor at JSU, is heavily involved with the Post.
“The plan is to interview these veterans and then archive them for preservation in the Jacksonville town library” said Bishop.
Bishop is currently working on an old military helicopter on display at the Post in the parking lot. This is just one of the many markers the history department will make.
“We will be working on these projects over this academic year,” said Bishop.
Gail DaParma, community project organizer of Great Things in Jacksonville, is also working with the Post by updating the building murals. There are about ten murals in need of updating at the Post, where each panel has a theme.
Great Things in Jacksonville is a nonprofit organization that focuses on projects to improve Jacksonville. They achieve this by working in teams and partnerships within the city limits of Jacksonville, according to their Facebook page.
Working with Bishop, Great Things of Jacksonville will be utilizing QR codes for his work they are bringing in. They are working on many resources for publicity and funding.
“Our goal funding-wise is $20,000,” said DaParm. “This project is significant not only to the veterans but can bring visitors to Jacksonville.”
DeParma is also working on updating the facility, having many members with disabilities preventing them from doing some of the work.
“We firmly believe it's the community's job to step in and lend a hand,” said DeParma.