JSU’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion will celebrate Women's History Month with a Women's March on March 29. The march will start at 12:10 p.m. and will go from the TMB to McClure Chapel. At the McClure Chapel the JSU Women of the Year Awards ceremony will be held, according to Charlice Pettway Vann, the director of diversity and inclusion.
Vann, along with Jacob Phillips, Dr. Diane Best, Dr. Tina Deshotel, Karli Johnson and Kim Westbrooks assist with the Women's History Committee, which is chaired by Dr. Jennifer Gross, according to Vann.
“The significance of Women’s History Month is to celebrate the contribution women have made in society and give honor to women of diverse backgrounds that have positively improved our world of various talents,” Vann said.
There are several women in JSU’s history who have left an impact on the University.
“Women have contributed in areas from Aeronautical Science to Zoology. Literally from A to Z,” Vann said.
For example, softball coach Jana McGinnis and her twin, former women’s basketball coach Dana Austin, became the only players in JSU women’s basketball history to have their numbers retired, according to Vann.
Vann also mentioned Barbara Curry-Story, who was JSU’s first black student in 1965 and was rewarded with a marker in front of Angel Hall on Feb. 1.
According to the JSU events calendar, anyone can nominate a female JSU student or faculty member for the Women of the Year Awards. To make a nomination, fill out the 2023 JSU Women's History Month Awards Nomination Form by the end of the day on March 16.