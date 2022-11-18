This week was International Education Week, which is an annual event that highlights international students, brings awareness to study abroad opportunities, and provides a time to reflect on various cultures on campus according to the JSU website.
Chandni Khadka, Director of International House Programs, said that International Education Week is a holiday celebrated worldwide. Khadka mentions that being an international student allows you to experience different cultures and to “widen your worldview.”
Ethan Barr, an American International House student, said that International Education Week is also a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the connections and exposure that you can receive from international students.
From 1-2 p.m. on Monday, the International House hosted an International Flag Parade and Display, according to American International House student Kayde Rollins. The JSU website said that all students, staff and faculty were welcome to participate.
“It’s for people to honor [their] country by getting to walk [their] flags for everyone to see,” said Rollins.
The Flag Parade, according to the JSU events calendar, was just one event the International House hosted this week; they also had an ISO Country Fair and a Language Scavenger Hunt. They additionally host events year round to celebrate their international students even when it’s not International Education Week.
Soyeon Wang, a South Korean International Student, said she has been personally and positively changed by the International House.
“The International House [students] really try to help each other,” Wang said. “They care about me.”
Khadkna said the International House is unique in its outreach.
“The unique thing about the International House is it not only benefits the members…” Khadkna said in a phone interview. “...they do programs for everyone.”
The students of the International House are required to participate in various programs and activities in order to experience the cultures, according to Khadkna. In addition, she said the students also put together programs to educate other groups on campus, churches, and schools in the surrounding area.