The Houston Cole Library, a building dedicated to the pursuit of knowledge and individual success, celebrated its 50th birthday on Tuesday.
The Houston Cole Library was constructed in 1972 and named after former president Dr. Houston Cole. According to the JSU website, JSU’s beloved library can be seen from almost 10 miles away and maintains the title of tallest academic building in the state of Alabama. The library is home to 1.5 million volumes and over 150 databases.
According to John-Bauer Graham, the Dean of Library Services, the Houston Cole Library’s sole purpose is the pursuit of knowledge.
“There’s no place on campus that’s more inclusive than the library,” Graham said. “You’re free to explore. You’re free to pursue knowledge.”
In staying true to the pursuit of knowledge, the Houston Cole Library offers many resources for students, faculty, and the public.
According to Arlene Brothers, an Adult Learner Success Coach, the Student Success Center is a newer addition to the library. Brothers said that since its conception in 2020, the Success Center offers a place to study, tutoring and free printing.
In addition, every academic floor of the library offers a subject specialist, according to Business and Social Sciences Librarian Kim Westbrooks. On each of these floors, you can find a librarian trained to find information and guide students concerning any subject, according to Westbrooks.
According to Graham, the library remains one of the most impactful buildings on campus.
“A university is simply a collection of buildings that surround a library,” said Graham. “You have to have us to be what we are.”
In order to celebrate the Houston Cole Library, JSU threw a tailgate party Tuesday afternoon. The party attracted both students and faculty members. Free hotdogs, chips, and sodas were provided along with a massive cake decorated to be a replica of the library.