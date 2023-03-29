JSU art and graphic design students showed up and showed out at the 65th annual American Advertising Awards that took place in Birmingham on Feb. 24, bringing home multiple awards for their graphic design entries.
According to the American Advertising Federation’s website, the American Advertising Awards, also known as the ADDYs, is the advertising industry’s largest and most representative competition. The majority of the awards are for professionals, but they also allow students to submit entries.
Thirteen out of fifteen of the student awards were given to JSU students. One of those students, Conner Gayda, received the Special Judges Award, Best of Show and three gold awards for his entries. Gayda already has a bachelor's degree in graphic design and is now in graduate school studying visual communication design.
Gayda said that lately he has been interested in designing fonts, and the two entries he was most proud of were fonts that he designed that are related to Alabama history and culture.
“It’s really cool to see something you’ve put a lot of time and effort into be recognized by people other than your professors,” Gayda said.
Another student who participated in the ADDYs, Tara Holbrooks, is on the same graduate track as Gayda. She won a gold award and two silver awards for an infographic about proper storage of groceries, redesigned covers of popular books, and a baking and recipe learning app.
“It is a great confidence boost for sure,” Holbrooks said. “It is very encouraging knowing that I must be doing something right.”
Gayda explained that the judges are from out of state and have multiple awards and accomplishments under their belts as well, which makes their recognition even more encouraging.
When Gayda graduates next spring, he said that he would like to work professionally in a design studio and eventually work his way into higher design education. Holbrooks said that she wants to use her degrees to freelance, run an online shop on the side and eventually teach at college level. She also would like to publish and illustrate some of her own books in the future.
Both students spoke highly of the JSU department of art and design.
“I really can’t say enough good things about our faculty,” Gayda said. “They’re definitely more than just professors to me. They’re mentors and they’ve really gone out of their way to invest in me and invest in my work, and that really means the world to me.”
Holbrooks said that the professors inspire the students to do good work.
“Having done my bachelors and now my masters here, I can say that Jacksonville State’s art department has an amazing group of very talented instructors. They truly care for their students, not only pushing them when needed, but creating an environment where students can thrive,” Holbrooks said.
The awards received by JSU students and their recipients are as follows:
JUDGES SPECIAL AWARD / Student Category:
Conner Gayda - Waverly Font Design
Category: Elements of Advertising, Typeface Design
BEST OF SHOW:
Conner Gayda - APEX Graphics Package
Category: Elements of Advertising - Film, Video & Sound Animation or Special Effects
GOLD Awards:
Conner Gayda - Satchel Font Design
Category: Typeface Design
Conner Gayda - Waverly Font Design
Category: Typeface Design
Tara Holbrooks - Stay Fresh - Infographic + Products
Category: Illustration - Campaign
Conner Gayda - APEX Graphics Package
Category: Animation or Special Effects
SILVER Awards:
Riley Abston - The Sign of the Four Book Design
Category: Book Design
Tara Holbrooks - Sweet - Recipe & Baking App
Category: App (Mobile or Web-Based)
Alden Guinn - Coffee Bud Tap & Go Kiosk
Category: App (Mobile or Web-Based)
Alden Guinn - Coffee Bud
Category: Logo Design
Alden Guinn - The Marching Southerners
Category: Logo Design
Tara Holbrooks - Bookmark Publishing Co.
Category: Illustration - Campaign
Caycie Trotter - Moonberry Farms
Category: Campaign