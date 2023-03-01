JSU’s art department has begun a new and intriguing showcase titled “Sacred Dumping Ground”, a recurring event that provides students with an engaging viewing experience and discussions with the artist firsthand.
“While the artworks will vary in media and style, ‘Sacred Dumping Ground’ is all about the environment,” says Morgan Worsham, Gallery Coordinator for the JSU art department and seasoned photographer.
The opening reception on Feb. 2 featured the work of artist Leah Hamel, a professor of art at Samford University. Her work uses both manmade and organic materials to illustrate her concern for the environment and humanity’s role in maintaining it. During the reception, Hamel revealed where her inspirations lie for her work, explaining that nature provided “solace and hope” through a tumultuous period of familial loss in her youth.
Hamel earned her MFA with honors from Louisiana State University and BFA from University of Alabama at Birmingham in ceramics and sculpture, with a minor in art history. Her work has been exhibited in renowned museums and galleries including Wiregrass Museum, Corcoran Gallery, Morgan Conservatory and the Contemporary Art Center in New Orleans.
The second and current installment of “Sacred Dumping Ground” shines the spotlight on artist Linda Mitchell, whose mixed media paintings have been displayed in over 20 exhibitions across the country. Her show titled “Truth in Animals” is being showcased from Feb. 16-March 16 in the Hammond Hall Art Gallery. Mitchell’s work is considerably abstract and a skillful display of mixed media mastery.
During her artist talk, Mitchell explained that her graduate studies in painting and sculpture helped her develop a “complex and dream-like” visual language, and an intuitive approach to art that creates poetic meaning within the highly textural layering of paint and other materials.