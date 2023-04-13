After months of preparation, Dr. Eliezer Yanson Jr., the JSU director of choral activities, took the A Cappella Choir on the trip of a lifetime to New York during spring break to perform at Carnegie Hall. The choir was not only the opening group of the evening, but they also performed with multiple choirs in a choir showcase during the performance.
“Singing at Carnegie Hall was amazing. It was definitely the highlight of the whole trip,” Paulina Dingler, a junior majoring in music education, said.
Aside from the rehearsals, the choir got to explore New York by visiting the Statue of Liberty, seeing Wicked on Broadway, and walking around Times Square.
“Going to see Wicked on Broadway was definitely my favorite part of the trip.” Hannah Kramer, a freshman majoring in business management, said.
The choir rehearsed not just their set prior to the performance, but they also rehearsed with Dr. Hightower, the director of choral studies at the University of North Texas, and the other choirs performing at Carnegie Hall to sing John Rutter’s Requiem. These rehearsals were long and tedious, according to students, but worth it in the end.
“While we performed, I felt like we were just all connected. I felt like that was the best we had ever performed our music the whole semester,” Dingler said.
The A Cappella Choir was able to perform their opening set throughout the semester leading up to the trip to get out all the nerves before stepping onto the stage at Carnegie Hall.
“I just felt like I was consumed by the goodness of God and Him enabling me to be there and perform in such a beautiful place and make an impact there. I was very blessed,” Kramer said.
The A Cappella Choir is going to perform Requiem again on Monday, April 17 at 7:30 p.m. in Anniston at the First United Methodist Church. This is the last time they will be performing this piece.