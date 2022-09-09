The JSU A Cappella Choir, under the direction of Dr. Eliezer Yanson Jr., has been invited to perform at Carnegie Hall in Spring 2023.
Yanson, who has been teaching at JSU for the past four years as the director of choral activities, reached out to Manhattan Concert Productions to debut the a cappella choir at Carnegie Hall on March 27, 2023.
“I sensed it’s about time to showcase the a cappella choir and the talents we have here at JSU,” Yanson said.
Yanson is excited for the students to have this opportunity.
“It’s just a magical experience,” he said.
Third year a cappella choir member Leah Turner is one of 47 students that will be attending this trip next semester.
“This is an awesome opportunity for JSU to showcase the talent that is within the university at a prestigious level,” Turner said. “I hope to learn a new level of musicianship by performing at the most prestigious performance hall.”
The a cappella choir will have 28 minutes of solo time at Carnegie Hall for their debut performance. They will be singing “Haec dies” by William Byrd, “Umawit Kayo sa Panginoon” by Joy Nilo, “Abide” by Dan Forrest, “Jagdlied” by Felix Mendelssohn, “Jabberwocky” by Sam Pottle, and “O! What a Beautiful City” a traditional Spiritual arranged by Shawn Kirchner.
“Every musician’s dream is to perform at Carnegie Hall,” Yanson said.
To help fulfill the dreams of these musicians, visit campusnet.net to donate to the Friends of Music- Choirs fund.