The International Student Organization hosted Afro-Gye Ani on April 5at the International House on the campus of Jacksonville State University. According to Christian Strachan, who hosted the event, Afro-Gye Ani is a celebration of African culture. The event focuses on the importance of African culture and spreading knowledge to JSU.
“While Africa is a diverse place, we have tried to bring Africa to JSU to one place. We have people from Kenya, Ghana and Nigeria, so we try to bring their culture to one event with music and dance,” Strachan said.
As the audience members waited for the event to begin, Strachan welcomed attendees and began to encourage them to sign into the event. He began asking the audience a series of ice breakers and trivia questions.
“What country is the Nile River in,” Strachan asked. “Name five countries in Africa that aren't represented today.” He continued after audience members shouted the answers.
As the event progressed, there were a couple of performances of cultural dances and songs that represent certain areas of Africa. Eryn Wells, who performed a couple of native dances during the event, said that participating in this event helps her learn more about the African Culture.
“You are able to learn different rhythms. As I practiced,I became able to grow an understanding about Africa’s origin,”Wells said.
In addition to audience members being able to learn about the African culture through song and dance, the audience was able to join in and learn a few phrases from African countries as well.
“Coo-Naka,”which means to clap your hands, became a heavily used phrase after every performance at the event.
There were many students in attendance. Attendees gathered in line for food at the conclusion of the event. Alexandria Quintero, who attended the event, said she thinks the ISO is doing a great job.
“I am somewhat familiar with African Culture having lived in the International House; I think Afro-Gye Ani is really important to host, just so other people who don’t live in the house could learn about the culture.I think they do a good job in having a variety to showcase the clothes, the shoes, and the singing, because it shows how expansive the culture truthfully is and how it's not just tied to that continent and how it's branched out since then. They do a lot of great work,” Quintero said.
Other students like Tony McCarroll who attended the event said that it was a great event.
"It's been a chill, nice vibe; you can pretty much dance all day if you wanted to. It was a great event!” McCarroll said.