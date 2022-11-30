A little girl stands on the bank of the Amazon River. She is excitedly waiting for her new American friends.
Her village has only seen Americans briefly once before. Though the little girl speaks Portuguese, she made a fast connection with one of the Americans, Lauren McCarver. When McCarver finally steps off the boat, the little girl takes her hand and walks around with her for the rest of the day, just like she’s done every day since McCarver and the Americans arrived.
McCarver, a JSU senior from Hokes Bluff majoring in pre-health biology, spent a week and a half in the Amazon over the summer, evangelizing, giving medical assistance and forming relationships with villagers like this little girl. McCarver recently shared her experiences in an interview with the Chanticleer.
“I met so many amazing people. I could tell you story after story,” McCarver said.
The mission trip was through an organization called Amazon Hope. According to the Amazon Hope website, the nonprofit was founded in 2015 with the vision of taking the gospel to the people of the Amazon River. The organization has a thrift store that gives all of its proceeds to the mission in the Amazon.
McCarver heard about this opportunity when Ty Harris, the executive director of Amazon Hope, visited her home congregation to tell them about it. It would not leave her mind, she said, so she and a friend of hers decided to give it a try together.
McCarver said traveling is a hobby of hers, and she has visited all but eight of the United States. This worked out well with the mission trip because it gave her an opportunity for her to travel outside of the country for the first time.
The trip started with a 14-hour flight and then a day and a half boat ride to the first village. The group lived on the boat for the entire time, spending two or three days in each village before moving on to the next one, McCarver said.
According to McCarver, the villagers along the Amazon lived such a different way of life that the Americans were a culture shock to them.
“It was just incredible… Those people have nothing. They don’t have shoes, their houses are just in the dirt, some of them may have hammocks to sleep in, but they will give you anything they have,” McCarver said.
The group spent time in each village evangelizing, distributing hygiene products and toys, setting up medical clinics, and getting to know the villagers. They also visited schools and an orphanage for special needs children.
One moment that really touched McCarver was when a man in his 90s who was blind sat and talked to McCarver and her group for an hour, she said, telling him his life story and giving advice.
“As long as you stay close to God and obey his commandments you will have everything you will ever need,” the man said when asked about the secret to life, according to McCarver.
Another touching moment for McCarver was on the first day in the village, when the group gathered with about 100 people under a pavilion. McCarver said that they asked for prayer requests, and a woman came up with an 8-day-old baby. The baby was sick, and McCarver said the woman had not named him yet because she was afraid he was going to die.
McCarver described the whole experience as eye-opening.
“It was just awesome to see. We take so much for granted,” she said.
While in the Amazon, McCarver swam in the Amazon River, caught piranhas and fished for alligators.
McCarver is an honors scholar and has been very involved in the honors program during her time at JSU, according to Dr. Lori Owens, the Dean of Honors and Special Programs.
“She has served as an officer, she is very detailed, very efficient, very conscientious,” Owens said.
Makenzie Hill, a senior family and consumer sciences education major, is also an honors scholar and has been a close friend of McCarver’s since they came to JSU. Hill described McCarver as kind, thoughtful, and quiet.
“She is a person that I hope to never have to do life without and for that, I am so thankful for JSU and the Honors Program,” Hill said. “I am incredibly proud to call Lauren a friend.”
Through the honors program, McCarver has had to maintain a GPA of 3.25 or higher, and complete seven service hours a semester. Owens explained that the people that the honors program chooses for this scholarship are usually already service-minded, and McCarver falls into this category.
“She’s not one of those students that goes around telling people everything she does,” Owens said.
Owens explained that they would not have known about McCarver’s trip to the Amazon if they had not passed out cards asking the honors students to share something significant they had done recently.
“That’s when we learned that Lauren had done this amazing thing. But true to her personality she had not been going around and telling everybody that she had done that,” Owens said. “We’re very proud of her. She’s represented the honors program really well.”
Hill said that McCarver’s Amazon experience was an amazing thing to watch.
“This was a trip that I would consider, at the time, to be completely out of her comfort zone,” Hill said.
McCarver recommends the Amazon Hope missions for a first-time experience with this kind of work. She said that it was an easy way to go on a mission and feel safe. She stayed with people she was familiar with, she always had a translator and she felt guided through the trip.
The mission trip to the Amazon River has had a great impact on McCarver, she said, and she plans to go again in the future if she is able. McCarver is in the process of applying to perfusion programs to continue her education after she graduates from JSU in December. According to McCarver, a perfusionist works in open heart surgery and runs the heart and lung machine. However, if she does not get accepted for the perfusionist programs she has applied to, she says she would like to take one or two years to do mission work.
“If I don’t get into master’s school, this is where my heart is,” she said.