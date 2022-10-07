Christian illusionist Bryan Drake is scheduled to perform at JSU on Oct. 11. The show, which is free to students, will take place in Leon Cole Auditorium at 7 p.m.
Drake, along with his wife Karla, combine a mixture of illusions, mentalism, comedy, and the Gospel to put on The Bryan Drake Show, according to their website.
“Bryan and Karla create an atmosphere of tension and anticipation that attracts the audience, holds their attention and prepares them to see God’s plan from a new perspective,” said an informational section of Drake’s website.
This event is hosted by the Baptist Campus Ministries (BCM), according to Elise Patrick, a regular BCM attendee.
“The BCM got him here because he is a different way to spread the gospel on campus,” said Patrick.
Timothy Curvin, President of the BCM, noted that while the BCM has never hosted an event such as this before, they hope to do more in the future. Events such as The Bryan Drake show fall right in line with the BCM’s goal, said Curvin.
“The BCM’s overall goal is to help students find a relationship with Jesus,” said Curvin. “We love this campus, and we want all students, regardless of beliefs, to have a place to belong and make friends.”