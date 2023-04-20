The JSU Honors Program has invited all honors students and students enrolled in PSC 398 to attend a study away trip to Washington D.C. in December.
According to Honors Program Coordinator Brady Drake, this trip is an opportunity for Honors Program students and other students, particularly political science majors and minors enrolled in PSC 398, to be immersed in the culture and history of Washington D.C.
“You would get insight on the city in general,” Drake said.
This study away trip will take place from Dec. 9-13, according to jsu.edu.
While in Washington D.C., according to jsu.edu, the trip will involve visiting various sites such as Ford’s Theatre, National Archives, Arlington National Cemetery, the White House and many other locations.
Drake said that the cost of this trip will vary based on how many roommates are desired, but it would range from $951 to $1500.
The Honors Program strongly encourages anyone to participate.
“We want this to benefit anybody,” Drake said.
Jake Hinkles, a Biology graduate student and graduate assistant who attended the 2018 Washington D.C. study away trip, spoke highly of the benefits of the trip.
“Being part of this study tour helped to really make these things I had learned about in school come alive,” Hinkles said. “It was both a cultural experience and a learning experience.”
Contact Dr. Lori Owens at ljowens@jsu.edu or visit https://www.jsu.edu/honors-program/study-opportunities.html for more information.