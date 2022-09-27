When people hear Jewelishia Johnson’s story, they can’t believe how successful she has become. The JSU senior has looked past childhood obstacles and the death of her father to attain a number of leadership positions on campus, including the role of SGA President.
Johnson grew up in Birmingham, Alabama. Her ambition was proved long before college when she took an opportunity to move to New York and graduated from Ballston Spa High School with a Regents diploma.
“I love Alabama, but… there’s so much out there to see, and so I’m all about traveling and seeing it,” Johnson said.
Though Johnson originally intended to apply to Jackson State, she accidentally applied to Jacksonville State. When she realized JSU was in Alabama and near her hometown, she decided to give it a try and has been in love with the school ever since.
“It’s the Gamecock Orientation that got me,” Johnson said.
When she was younger, Johnson had dreams of being a comedian. As of a few weeks ago, she was a secondary education major. Now she has changed to integrated studies. She plans to go back to school for a master’s degree in clinical psychology and one day become a therapist.
“I feel like it’s never too late to decide on what you want to do,” Johnson said.
Johnson has been very involved since she came to JSU. She started with Freshman Forum which helped her make connections to other organizations and leadership opportunities. Her junior year she decided to run for the SGA Vice President of Public Relations, and she won. She enjoyed this new position, and it opened her eyes to the needs of the student body.
“I felt like we also needed somebody who wasn’t afraid to step on toes or ask those hard questions,” Johnson said.
Though she wasn’t sure if she wanted to run for SGA President at first, she prayed about it and when the thought stayed on her mind, she decided to give it a try. Now she is glad she took that step and listened to her intuition.
Johnson and the rest of the SGA are working to make the school bigger, bolder and better. Four out of five of the SGA officers have held an SGA position in the past. According to Johnson, the team is looking at last year, which they considered to be a “pretty good year” and are trying to improve it. They are focusing on the small issues that people do not really think about, but that matter. Their goal is to make JSU a home.
Johnson encourages JSU students to bring any questions or concerns to the attention of the SGA.
“We want everybody to feel at home, so if there is something that is not right or you don’t like or you want to change, just let us know, and if it is something that we can change and we can do, then we will try to do it,” said Johnson. “The student senate is a very powerful thing.”
She also encourages students to be active on campus.
“It’s a lot easier to make change when you’re involved,” Johnson said.
Even through the hard times, Johnson said that her activities and her involvement at JSU is what has kept her going.
“To even be in college is a blessing for me, and so the fact that I’m here and I’m able to do all these things… it’s amazing,” Johnson said.