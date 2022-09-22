The first JSU faculty reading of the 2022 fall semester occurred Tuesday night and featured four speakers, numerous poems, and readings from banned books.
Write, Southerners!, which is a subdivision of the English department on JSU’s campus, organized a faculty reading in honor of banned books week. This event featured professor Kimberly Southwick, adjunct professor Seth Rhoades, professor Emrys Donaldson, and adjunct professor Tim Lockette.
Southwick read a banned poem entitled “Silence” from poet Gennady Aygi in addition to numerous original works. Rhoades read a handful of his own poems that are currently awaiting publication. Donaldson read a few pages from banned book “Gender Queer” and an excerpt from “Bread We Break.” Lockette read an original work entitled “The Lawnmower” and a student evaluation of banned book “Speak” by Laurie Halse Anderson.
Dr. Wesley Bishop, a professor at JSU who attended the faculty reading, said he came to support his friends, colleagues and banned books.
“I think it’s really important that we celebrate banned books,” said Bishop.
In an interview with Southwick after the reading, she mirrored Bishop’s sentiment towards banned books. Southwick also discussed why she chose to read a poem by Aygi.
“[Aygi] writes a lot about the limitations placed upon him… in a way that I think is relatable to a lot of people,” said Southwick. “I also very much enjoy his poetry.”
The next Write, Southerners! event will be a release reading of the “Something Else” literary journal. This will take place in Merrill Auditorium on Sept. 28 at 3:30 p.m.