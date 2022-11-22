Thanksgiving originated in 1621, and started as a three-day harvest festival, known as the first celebration of the holiday. Different colonies celebrated the holiday on different days, until 1863 when Abraham Lincoln announced Thanksgiving Day to be held every November, according to history.com.
Food is a big part of the Thanksgiving celebration. According to history.com, traditional food to be served on Thanksgiving include stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie.
However, for college students, this meal may be difficult to attain as some college students do not yet have the ability or means to prepare dishes like this. While some students will go home for the holiday, others will not get to spend time with their loved ones due to distance, costs, or other barriers preventing them from going home to a family.
Students can still celebrate Thanksgiving with a good meal. There are many easy recipes that are cost efficient and easy to make.
An easy recipe to start out with is baked creamed corn. In order to make this dish, mix 6 ounces of cream cheese, ¼ cup butter, and ¾ teaspoon of garlic powder in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Stir in ⅓ cup of milk until the mixture is smooth. Stir in 2 cups of corn kernels, and then add ½ teaspoon of dried thyme and salt and pepper to taste. Spread the mixture into a greased baking dish and top with a cup of shredded cheddar cheese. Bake for 15 to 17 minutes or until the dish is bubbly.
Another classic Thanksgiving dish is sweet potato pie. An easy way to make this is to buy a pie crust and use mini marshmallows for the topping. For the filling combine 1 can of sweet potato puree, 3 tablespoons of sugar, 3 eggs, 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract, 1 teaspoon of ground ginger, 1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon, and 1 ½ cups of heavy cream. Put the mixture in the pie crust and bake 48 to 50 minutes or until the filling is no longer jiggly in the middle. Then place the mini marshmallows on the top and broil the pie one to two minutes until the top is golden.
Instant mashed potatoes, green beans, and boxed macaroni and cheese are other foods easy to make that just require adding water.
Grocery stores have ready to eat turkey and ready to eat desserts such as pumpkin pie and apple pie.
Thanksgiving is a time for friends and family. If possible, students could have a “Friendsgiving,” with their other peers and all chip in on different traditional Thanksgiving foods to bring and eat together.
If a student is not capable of cooking, they can opt for an already made dinner, available from local grocery stores and restaurants.