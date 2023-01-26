The beginning
It was about a 12-hour drive from Hampton, Virginia to Jacksonville, Alabama. The move was big for Dr. Kenneth Bodiford, not only in distance but in the impact it would have on his life.
After the long and emotional journey, he finally arrived at Jacksonville State University. He went to Patterson Hall, where the university was going to house him until he could find a place to live (the townhouse where he was going to stay wouldn’t be available for another month).
However, he immediately encountered a problem: the person who was supposed to meet him at the dorm was not there. When he couldn’t get anyone to answer his calls he began to worry. The thought couldn’t help but cross his mind: Did I make the right decision?
After all, he loved his job in Virginia. He had been teaching and directing the band at Kecoughtan High School for four years, and he had grown to love the position, the students and the location. He described it as a perfect job for a band director.
But Alabama was his home. He was born in Birmingham and grew up in Odenville, attending St. Clair County High School before furthering his education at Jacksonville State University. After acquiring a bachelor's degree in music education, he received a master’s in music education with an emphasis in conducting from East Carolina University, and then a doctorate in instrumental conducting from the University of Alabama.
When he was offered a job to become the band director of the Marching Southerners, he accepted, deciding it would be nice to be home, close to family and back at his alma mater. Now he was second guessing that decision.
However, before all hope was lost, the Department Head of Music, Dr. Jim Fairleigh, and former director of the Marching Southerners, Dr. David Walters came to save the day. They took him out to dinner while he was waiting for a place to sleep. The kind gesture turned everything around for him, and he felt that it was all going to be alright.
Now, Bodiford is approaching his 30th season as the director of the Marching Southerners, and he describes the job as a dream come true.
“I have really, thoroughly loved every single year. I couldn’t think of a better job,” he said.
Reflection
For Bodiford’s 30th season, the show will be decided by Marching Southerners members, fans, and family. The program is allowing people to vote on what their favorite selections from the past 30 years have been. The show will be a trip down memory lane, comprised of the winners of this poll.
“I am so excited about it,” Bodiford said. “It’s been interesting to watch what people are voting for. Some of the things that I thought would be in the show, they’re not in the lead right now. So it’s just interesting to see what people really loved.”
Bodiford explained that they will not do the exact arrangements of the songs that are chose so they will be presented in a different way.
“We may have some throwbacks to things that are identical from years past that people will notice, but we’re going to try to put a new and fresh spin on everything that they select for the show.
Voting closes Feb. 1 and the program will announce the show on Feb. 4. In order to vote, visit https://www.marchingsoutherners.org/reflection/.
The journey
Bodiford was inspired to pursue this career by his band director, a JSU graduate, who got Bodiford started in the band when he was in the fifth grade.
“He absolutely made me fall in love with band. He was just a great teacher,” Bodiford said. “I knew shortly after I started band in the fifth grade that that was what I wanted to do.”
Bodiford followed his goal throughout the rest of his educational career, and while attending JSU he was the drum major of the Marching Southerners for three years.
When Bodiford graduated in 1987, the band had about 250-300 members. By the time Bodiford came back to direct the band in 1994, the band program had dropped to only about 120 members in total.
“Of course, the first thing on my mind was to try to recruit to get those numbers back,” Bodiford said.
The first year he and the students worked hard to recruit, spreading the word about the Marching Southerners and visiting high school bands to promote the program. The hard work paid off, because the next year the band jumped from 120 members to 250.
“I think that second year is what really kind of solidified things for me, because the band was just terrific,” Bodiford said.
One of Bodiford’s favorite moments with the Marching Southerners occurred that year. The football team and band traveled to play Troy University for the first time in a while. The band played “Malagueña” for a closing song, and as the show moved to a climax the band formed a giant wedge on the field. Then at the very end, the wedge expanded and moved to the center of the field while flags opened up all around it.
“The stadium, when we did that, just completely erupted,” Bodiford said.
Even though Jacksonville State and Troy University were big rivals, Bodiford said that both sides went crazy.
“That’s why I always say that ‘95 was the turning point for our band, because they performed that show so well that it made recruiting for the next year very easy,” he said.
The next year they had close to 300 members. Since then, the numbers have grown, and now the band is hovering around 500.
Bodiford said that his favorite thing about being the director of the Marching Southerners is meeting and working with the students.
“Through the years we have just had such an incredible group of young people to work with. Their personalities are great, they’re funny, they really respect authority, and I’ve had so few discipline problems over the past 30 years,” he said.
One of these students, Mark Knauss, says that this sociable personality is just who Bodiford is.
“He is extremely personable. He’s always willing to talk to anybody, whether that’s students who are coming in or alumni, and he makes them feel like they are still a part of the program,” Knauss said.
Knauss started attending JSU in 2010 and completed a bachelor’s and a master’s in music education. While he was an undergraduate student, he was in the Marching Southerners and then in graduate school he was a graduate assistant for the band. Now he is a band director himself at Thompson high school in Alabaster, Alabama.
One time during Knauss’ time in the Marching Southerners, the band was doing an exhibition performance. They would be playing for several high schools, and this was a great way to recruit for the band.
Knauss said that they were on the field getting ready to warm up, when all of a sudden, all the lights in the stadium went out and it was completely dark. However, Bodiford went on with the show and this became one of Knauss’ favorite memories.
“It was one of the most beautiful moments there, and it was because he wanted us to keep going and we still had a performance to do,” Knauss said. “It was making the most of that situation, but it turned out to be one of the most special moments that we could possibly have.”
Legacy
When Knauss started graduate school, he wanted to learn from Bodiford about how he manages such a successful band.
“The one thing I noticed immediately is there’s always a positive environment of teaching,” Knauss said.
Knauss explained that while Bodiford expects a lot from his students, he is understanding and is able to create a positive experience that students want to be a part of. This is something that Knauss tries to emulate in his own classroom.
Another thing that has always stuck with Knauss is Bodiford’s frequent advice to think about legacy. He would ask them to think about what they wanted their legacy to be and how they wanted people to view them.
“Certainly that was something that resonated with me,” Knauss said.
Knauss said that this is appropriate, as Bodiford has made an impressive legacy for himself, by putting JSU on the map in the band world.
Under the direction of Bodiford, the Marching Southerners have traveled all over the world to participate in different events and parades. According to the JSU website, these include Presidential inaugural parades, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the 2012 London New Year’s Day Parade, the 75th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, and the 2018 World Peace Parade in Italy.
Knauss was in the band when they went to London, and he was a graduate assistant when they went to Hawaii, so he also had a hand in preparing for that.
“Being able to travel to places like that and be ambassadors for the university, that was just special too,” Knauss said.
The JSU website says that the band has also been included in the Congressional Record of the 111th Congress U.S. House of Representatives. Another significant achievement of the band is the receival of the 2022 Sudler Trophy.
“Our goal over the 30 years was to always be better than the year before,” Bodiford said.
On the topic of legacy, Bodiford explained that he always tries to talk to the students about the history of the program and what it means to so many people. People expect big things from the Marching Southerners because of their reputation, and Bodiford tries to impress upon his students that they must give the audience what they expect from the very start of the season.
“We have to uphold that tradition, because when anyone sees the Marching Southerners, they expect to be wowed,” he said.
While Bodiford has spent so much time building and upholding that tradition, he said that the past 30 years have flown by. Knauss feels that during that time he hasn’t just positively influenced the band, he has positively influenced many people.
“It’s 30 years of being the best at what he does,” Knauss said. “It’s a lot more than just what you see when the band goes out to the field. There’s a lot of lives touched, a lot of lives changed, and I think that that’s what makes his legacy so special.”